Sale Name: Sitz Angus 55th Annual Fall Bull and Female Sale
Location: Harrison, MT
Date: 12/03/2020
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Roger Jacobs Sale Manager:
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
422 Coming Two-Year Old Bulls $7,781.00
343 Commercial Bred Heifers $2,253.00
155 Commercial Bred Cows $2,200.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 54 $120,00 Sitz Intuition 9929; a 2/19/19 son of Sitz Profile 1160 to ST Genetics; Navasota, TX
Lot 94 $50,000 Sitz Continuity 11579; a 2/2/19 son of Sitz Profile 1160 to Alta Genetics; Watertown, WI
Lot 126 $45,000 Sitz National 12139; a 1/27/19 son of Connealy National 390C to Hilltop Angus; Denton, MT and Rollin Rock Angus; Helix, OR and Botts Angus; Enterprise, OR
Lot 29 $32,000 Sitz Logo 10429; a 2/15/19 son of Sitz Logo 10626 to Sellman Ranch; Crawford, NE
Lot 97 $27,000 Sitz RLS Indicatior 10959; a 2/9/19 son of Connealy Indicator to Pete Thompson; Kintyre, ND
Lot 271 $22,000 Sitz Logo 11679; a 2/1/19 son of Sitz Logo 12964 to ST Genetics; Navasota, TX
