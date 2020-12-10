 Skip to main content
Sitz Angus 55th Annual Fall Bull and Female Sale

Sale Name: Sitz Angus 55th Annual Fall Bull and Female Sale

Location: Harrison, MT

Date: 12/03/2020

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Roger Jacobs Sale Manager:

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

422 Coming Two-Year Old Bulls $7,781.00

343 Commercial Bred Heifers $2,253.00

155 Commercial Bred Cows $2,200.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 54 $120,00 Sitz Intuition 9929; a 2/19/19 son of Sitz Profile 1160 to ST Genetics; Navasota, TX

Lot 94 $50,000 Sitz Continuity 11579; a 2/2/19 son of Sitz Profile 1160 to Alta Genetics; Watertown, WI

Lot 126 $45,000 Sitz National 12139; a 1/27/19 son of Connealy National 390C to Hilltop Angus; Denton, MT and Rollin Rock Angus; Helix, OR and Botts Angus; Enterprise, OR

Lot 29 $32,000 Sitz Logo 10429; a 2/15/19 son of Sitz Logo 10626 to Sellman Ranch; Crawford, NE

Lot 97 $27,000 Sitz RLS Indicatior 10959; a 2/9/19 son of Connealy Indicator to Pete Thompson; Kintyre, ND

Lot 271 $22,000 Sitz Logo 11679; a 2/1/19 son of Sitz Logo 12964 to ST Genetics; Navasota, TX

