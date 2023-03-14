Sale Name: Sitz Angus Ranch Spring 2023 Production Sale
Location: Dillon, MT
Sale Date: 03-08-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Joe & Greg Goggins; Billings, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Sale Averages:
241 Yearling Bulls Average $9,318
233 Commercial Yearling Heifers Average $1,803
Sale Highlights:
Lot 70 $35,000 to T-Bone Angus, Brunswick, NE; Sitz JLS Resilient 747K; 1/10/22; Sitz Resilient 10208 x Summitcrest Complete.
Lot 42 $30,000 to Riverbend Ranch, Idaho Falls, ID; Sitz JLS Logo 616K; 1/28/22; Sitz Logo 8148 x Connealy Dry Valley.
Lot 68 $25,000 to Harrell Ranch Angus, Baker City, OR; Sitz Resilient 680K; 1/24/22; Sitz Resilient 10208 x Sitz Superior 10971.
Lot 82 $25,000 to Smith Angus, Mason City, IA; Sitz Insurance 692K; 1/22/22; Hoffman Thedford x Sitz Stellar 726D.
Lot 2 $22,000 to Riverbend Ranch, Idaho Falls, ID; Sitz Empower 748K; 1/5/22; Sitz Intuition x Connealy Final Product.
Lot 72 $20,000 to Doug Booth Family Angus, Torrington, WY; Sitz Resilient 551K; 2/4/22; Sitz Resilient 10208 x SAV Resource 1441.
Lot 101 $19,000 to Mohnen Angus, White Lake, SD; Sitz Confirmed 396K; 2/20/22; Spring Cove Crossfire 26H x Raven Powerball 53.
Top Heifers:
$1,825 x 120 Head
$1,800 x 89 Head