Sale Name: Sitz Angus 18th Annual Spring Bull Sale

Location: Dillon, MT

Date: 03/11/2020

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins; Billings, MT Sale Manager: 

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

259 Yearling Bulls      $7,658.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 3           $70,000 Sitz Profound 680G; a 2/1/19 son of Sitz Stellar 726D to Hollow Top Angus; Pony, MT

Lot 78          $35,000 Sitz Continuity 707G; to Grimmius Cattle Co.; Hanford, CA

Lot 1           $33,000 Sitz Stellar  723G a 1/28/19 son of Sitz Stellar 726D to Volmer Angus; Wing, ND

Lot 80          $25,000 Sitz Acheivement 722D; a 1/28/19 son of Poss Acheivement to Christensen Cattle; Shelly, ID

Lot 2           $25,000 Stiz Stellar 738G; a 1/12/19 son of Sitz Stellar 726D to Grimmius Cattle Co.; Hanford, CA

Lot 12          $24,000 Sitz TLS Dynamite 299G; a 1/19/19 son of Sitz Stellar 726D to Big Rok Angus; Pipestone, MN

Lot 23          $23,000 Sitz Profile596G; a 2/12/19 son of Sitz Profile 1160 to 3C Cattle and 406 Cattle; Stephensville, MT

