Sale Name: Sitz Angus 18th Annual Spring Bull Sale
Location: Dillon, MT
Date: 03/11/2020
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins; Billings, MT Sale Manager:
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
259 Yearling Bulls $7,658.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 3 $70,000 Sitz Profound 680G; a 2/1/19 son of Sitz Stellar 726D to Hollow Top Angus; Pony, MT
Lot 78 $35,000 Sitz Continuity 707G; to Grimmius Cattle Co.; Hanford, CA
Lot 1 $33,000 Sitz Stellar 723G a 1/28/19 son of Sitz Stellar 726D to Volmer Angus; Wing, ND
Lot 80 $25,000 Sitz Acheivement 722D; a 1/28/19 son of Poss Acheivement to Christensen Cattle; Shelly, ID
Lot 2 $25,000 Stiz Stellar 738G; a 1/12/19 son of Sitz Stellar 726D to Grimmius Cattle Co.; Hanford, CA
Lot 12 $24,000 Sitz TLS Dynamite 299G; a 1/19/19 son of Sitz Stellar 726D to Big Rok Angus; Pipestone, MN
Lot 23 $23,000 Sitz Profile596G; a 2/12/19 son of Sitz Profile 1160 to 3C Cattle and 406 Cattle; Stephensville, MT