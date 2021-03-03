Sale Name: Skinner Ranch Seedstock 34th Annual Production Sale
Location: Hall, MT
Sale Date: 02-26-2021
Breed: Angus and Saler Optimizer
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
81 Yearling Angus Bulls $5,139.00
35 Salers Optimizer Bulls $4,507.00
Top Selling Angus Bulls:
Lot 2 $25,000 SRS No Doubt 2208H; a 2/2/20 son of Hoover No Doubt to MR Angus; Wheatland, WY
Lot 6 $11,000 SRS Stunner 1156H;a 2/13/20 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner to Jason Parker; Idaho Falls, ID
Lot 23 $10,000 SRS Stunner 5234; a 2/1/20 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner to Hilltop Angus Ranch; Denton, MT
Lot 26 $8,750 SRS Stunner 8235; a 2/1/20 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner to MR Angus; Wheatland, WY
Lot 15 $8.000 SRS Feature 4217H; a 2/6/20 son of Musgrave Feature to Gravely Black Mountain Ranch; Avon, MT
Lot 1 $8,000 SRS Entice 6276H; a 2/7/20 son of MOGCK Entice; to Dingwall Ranch Company; Drummond, MT
Top Selling Optimizer Bulls:
Lot 101 $6,500 SRS Feature 4111H; a 2/20/20 son of Musgrave Feature to Angels Nest Ranch; Phillipsburg; MT
Lot 119 $6,500 SRS Dynasty 1157H; a 3/1/20 son of SRS Dynasty 667D to Jason Smith; Big Timber, MT