Skinner Ranch Seedstock 34th Annual Production Sale

Sale Name: Skinner Ranch Seedstock 34th Annual Production Sale

Location: Hall, MT

Sale Date: 02-26-2021

Breed: Angus and Saler Optimizer

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

81 Yearling Angus Bulls $5,139.00

35 Salers Optimizer Bulls $4,507.00

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 2 $25,000 SRS No Doubt 2208H; a 2/2/20 son of Hoover No Doubt to MR Angus; Wheatland, WY

Lot 6 $11,000 SRS Stunner 1156H;a 2/13/20 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner to Jason Parker; Idaho Falls, ID

Lot 23 $10,000 SRS Stunner 5234; a 2/1/20 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner to Hilltop Angus Ranch; Denton, MT

Lot 26 $8,750 SRS Stunner 8235; a 2/1/20 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner to MR Angus; Wheatland, WY

Lot 15 $8.000 SRS Feature 4217H; a 2/6/20 son of Musgrave Feature to Gravely Black Mountain Ranch; Avon, MT

Lot 1 $8,000 SRS Entice 6276H; a 2/7/20 son of MOGCK Entice; to Dingwall Ranch Company; Drummond, MT

Top Selling Optimizer Bulls:

Lot 101 $6,500 SRS Feature 4111H; a 2/20/20 son of Musgrave Feature to Angels Nest Ranch; Phillipsburg; MT

Lot 119 $6,500 SRS Dynasty 1157H; a 3/1/20 son of SRS Dynasty 667D to Jason Smith; Big Timber, MT

