Sale Name: Sperry Quarter Horses Performance, Production & Invitational Consignment Sale
Location: Beach, ND
Sale Date: 08-08-2021
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
45 Saddle Horses average $10,508
24 Weanlings average $1,948
4 Ponies average $6,263
TOP SELLING LOTS:
Lot 5. $23,700, JC, 2012 Grade Sorrel Gelding consigned by Todd & Tracie Wood sold to Eldon Evans, Glendive, MT
Lot 4. $20,500, DT Shiners Killebrew, 2011 Sorrel Gelding consigned by Paul Grimesman sold to Rod Duffield, Marmarth, ND
Lot 8. $20,500, JJS Blondy, 2009 Palomino Gelding consigned by Sperry Horses sold to ND buyer.
Lot 12, $20,000, Amigo, 2011 Grade Gray Gelding consigned by Sperry Horses sold to Marty Hildre, Velva, ND