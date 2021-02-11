 Skip to main content
Sale Name: STavick Simmental King of the Range Bull Sale

Location: Aberdeen, SD

Date: 02/04/2021

Breed: Simmental

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl; Wellington, CO

Sale Manager:

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

87 Yearling Simmental/SimAngus Bulls $5,415.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 41H $10,000 STAV Hoss 41H; a 2/7/20 son of Winc Hoss 562C to Jim Nuemiller; Sykeston, ND

Lot 81H $9,500 STAV Crossfit 81H; a 2/23/20 son of TJ Crissfutto 570C to Paul Friske; Castlewood, SD

Lot 11H $9,500 STAV Certiified 11H; a 1/16/20 son of WS Certified E151 to Tim Roff; Ashley, ND

Lot 40H $9,500 STAV Red Wave 40H; a 2/7/20 son of STAV Red Wafe 105F to Nevin Sorenson, Williston, ND

Lott 104H $9,000 STAV Mega Wide 104H; a 3/14/20 son of Kinns Mega Wide 3316E to Tracy Burgod; Ipswich; SD

