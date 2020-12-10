 Skip to main content
Sale Name: Stevenson Angus Fall 2020 Production Sale

Location: Hobson, MT

Date: 12/01/2020

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Roger Jacobs Sale Manager:

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

149 Coming Two-year Old Bulls $5,395.00

148 Yearling Bulls $4,853.00

19 Registered Bred Heifers $3,237.00

73 Commercial Bred Heifers $1.616.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 8 $16,000 Stevenson Reserve 90316; a 3,21,19 son of Stevenson Reserve 50390 to ABS Global; Deforest, WI

Lot 25 $16,000 Stevenson Catalyst 90794; a 3/25/19 son of Stevenson Catalyst 60554 to Branchview Angus; Huntsville, KY

Lot 224 $12,500 Stevenson Alternative 00081; a 2/8/20 son of Baldridge Alternative E125 to ABS Global; Deforest, WI

Lot 223 $12,000 Stevenson Alternative 00093; a 2/9/20 son of Baldridge Alternative E125 to Wason Faminly Farms; Ewing, VA

Lot 6 $10,500 Stevenson Calvary 90295; a 4/1/19 son of JVC Calvary V3326 to ABS Global; Deforest, WI

Lot 225 $10,500 Stevenson Alternative 00092; a 2/9/20 son of Baldridge Alternative E125 to Nusbaum Ranch; Pine Bluff, WY

