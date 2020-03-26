Glendive, MT
March 26, 2020
Breed: Angus
Average:
112 Yearling Angus Bulls $3,886.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 3 $6,750 Stortz 911; a 3/8/19 son of PAHR Yeti B5 to YY Cattle; Volberg, MT
Lot 4 $6,500 Stortz 975; a 3/12/19 son of FF Black Gold JF 019 to Robert Kleeman; Killdeer, ND
Lot 8 $6,500 Stortz 939; a 3/19/19 son of SAV Resource 1441 to Massar Ranch; Circle, MT
Lot 7 $6,250 Stortz 926; a 3/6/19 son of Tehama Tahoe B767 to Phalen Ranch; Ismay, MT
Lot 40 $6,250 Stortz 958; a 3/21/19 son of SAR Black Granite to JF Ranch; Belfield, ND
Lot 52 $6,250 Stortz 9136; a 3/6/19 son of PAHR Yeti B5 to Massar Ranch; Cirlcle, MT
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas