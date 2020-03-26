Glendive, MT

March 26, 2020

Breed: Angus

Average:

112 Yearling Angus Bulls $3,886.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 3 $6,750 Stortz 911; a 3/8/19 son of PAHR Yeti B5 to YY Cattle; Volberg, MT

Lot 4 $6,500 Stortz 975; a 3/12/19 son of FF Black Gold JF 019 to Robert Kleeman; Killdeer, ND

Lot 8 $6,500 Stortz 939; a 3/19/19 son of SAV Resource 1441 to Massar Ranch; Circle, MT

Lot 7 $6,250 Stortz 926; a 3/6/19 son of Tehama Tahoe B767 to Phalen Ranch; Ismay, MT

Lot 40 $6,250 Stortz 958; a 3/21/19 son of SAR Black Granite to JF Ranch; Belfield, ND

Lot 52 $6,250 Stortz 9136; a 3/6/19 son of PAHR Yeti B5 to Massar Ranch; Cirlcle, MT

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas