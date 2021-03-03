 Skip to main content
Sale Name: Stortz/Gibbs Angus Annual Performance on the Prairie Bull Sale

Location: Glendive, MT

Sale Date: 02-24-2021

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

112 Yearling Angus Bulls $4,082.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 37 $7,000 Stortz 0180; a 3/1/20 son of SydGen Enhance to Phalen Ranch; Ismay, MT

Lot 9 $6,750 Stortz 0168; a 3/6/20 son of SydGen Enhance to Knuths Cattle Co.; Glendive, MT

Lot 85 $6,250 Stortz 067; s 3/19/20 son of SS Niagara Z29 to Sherry Evans; Glendive, MT

Lot 54 $6,250 Stortz 033; a 3/20/20 son of SAR Infocus 4130 to Craig Taylor; Angela, MT

