Sale Name: Stortz/Gibbs Angus Annual Performance on the Prairie Bull Sale
Location: Glendive, MT
Sale Date: 02-24-2021
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
112 Yearling Angus Bulls $4,082.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 37 $7,000 Stortz 0180; a 3/1/20 son of SydGen Enhance to Phalen Ranch; Ismay, MT
Lot 9 $6,750 Stortz 0168; a 3/6/20 son of SydGen Enhance to Knuths Cattle Co.; Glendive, MT
Lot 85 $6,250 Stortz 067; s 3/19/20 son of SS Niagara Z29 to Sherry Evans; Glendive, MT
Lot 54 $6,250 Stortz 033; a 3/20/20 son of SAR Infocus 4130 to Craig Taylor; Angela, MT