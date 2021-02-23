Sale Name: Strommen Ranch Maternal Power Angus Bull Sale
Location: Fort Rice, ND
Sale Date: 02-20-2021
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Klye Shobe
79 Yearling Bulls average $6,895
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 17. $22,000, SR Revolution 099, sired by Tehama Blackcap Revolution, sold to M Diamond Angus, WY
Lot 4. $20,000, SR Rainfall 083, sired by SAV Rainfall 6846, sold to Genex, WI
Lot 42. $11,000, SR Black Cedar 0712, sired by Black Cedar 46P, sold to Steppler Ranch, MT
Lot 1. $10,500, SR Territory 007, sired by SAV Territory 7225, sold to Alan Hendrickson, ND
Lot 5. $10,500, SR Rainfall 035, sired by SAV Rainfall 6846, sold to Hauser Angus, ND