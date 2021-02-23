 Skip to main content
Sale Name: Strommen Ranch Maternal Power Angus Bull Sale

Location: Fort Rice, ND

Sale Date: 02-20-2021

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Klye Shobe

79 Yearling Bulls average $6,895

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 17. $22,000, SR Revolution 099, sired by Tehama Blackcap Revolution, sold to M Diamond Angus, WY

Lot 4. $20,000, SR Rainfall 083, sired by SAV Rainfall 6846, sold to Genex, WI

Lot 42. $11,000, SR Black Cedar 0712, sired by Black Cedar 46P, sold to Steppler Ranch, MT

Lot 1. $10,500, SR Territory 007, sired by SAV Territory 7225, sold to Alan Hendrickson, ND

Lot 5. $10,500, SR Rainfall 035, sired by SAV Rainfall 6846, sold to Hauser Angus, ND

