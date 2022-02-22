 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sale Name: Strommen Ranch "Maternal Power" Angus Bull Sale

Location: Fort Rice, ND

Sale Date: 02-19-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Klye Shobe

61 Yearling Bulls average $7,066

12 Two-Yr. Old Bulls average $9,167

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 1. $16,000, SR Torque 1125, a yearling son of Bruin Torque 5261.

Lot 68. $15,000, SR Rainfall 046, a two-yr. old son of SAV Rainfall 6846.

Lot 63. $14,000, SR Rainfall 0150. a two-yr. old son of SAV Rainfall 6846.

Lot 14. $12,000, SR Substantial 1703, a yearling son of Mohnen Substantial 272.

Lot 29. $12,000, SR Revolution 1102, a yearling son of Tehama Blackcap Revolution.

