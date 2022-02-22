Sale Name: Strommen Ranch "Maternal Power" Angus Bull Sale
Location: Fort Rice, ND
Sale Date: 02-19-2022
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Klye Shobe
61 Yearling Bulls average $7,066
12 Two-Yr. Old Bulls average $9,167
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 1. $16,000, SR Torque 1125, a yearling son of Bruin Torque 5261.
Lot 68. $15,000, SR Rainfall 046, a two-yr. old son of SAV Rainfall 6846.
Lot 63. $14,000, SR Rainfall 0150. a two-yr. old son of SAV Rainfall 6846.
Lot 14. $12,000, SR Substantial 1703, a yearling son of Mohnen Substantial 272.
Lot 29. $12,000, SR Revolution 1102, a yearling son of Tehama Blackcap Revolution.