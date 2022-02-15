Sale Name: Taubenheim Gelbvieh 32nd Annual Production Sale
Location: Amherst, Nebraska
Sale Date: 02-07-2022
Breed: Gelbvieh & Balancer
Auctioneer: Tracy Harl
Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye
102 Gelbvieh and Balancer Bulls: $5560
49 Bred Heifers: $2,846
Top Selling Bulls
Lot 33 $13,000 TAU Trigger 17J. Sire: SAV Resource 1441 MGS: Tau Gunnison 106R. T & B Farms, Sumner, NE
Lot 82 $11,500 TAU Land Grand 245J. Sire: Deer Valley Growth Fund MGS: GMCC Rupple Gunnison N31. Holle Gelbvieh, Oberlin, Kansas
Lot 105 $9,500 TAU Mr Homestead 321J. Sire: Ellingson Homestead 6030 MGS: CCRO Carolina Leverage 3214A. Kenny Everett, Pine Bluffs, WY
Lot 17 $8,500 TAU Mr. Bennett E158 282J. Sire: KCF Bennett E158 MGS: GMCC Rupple Gunnison N31. Lisa Hoots, Killdeer, ND
Bred Females
Lot 149 $5,500 TAU Ms. Infinity 0178H. Sire: TAU Infinity 47C MGS: Basin Payweight 1682. Richard Kranawetter, Patton, MO
Lot 125 $4,500 TAU Ms. Leverage 038H ET. Sire: CCRO Caroline Leverage 3214A MGS: TC Gridiron 782. Ivers Gelbvieh, Austin, Minnesota