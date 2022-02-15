 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taubenheim Gelbvieh 32nd Annual Production Sale

Taubenheim Gelbvieh 32nd Annual Production Sale

Sale Name: Taubenheim Gelbvieh 32nd Annual Production Sale

Location: Amherst, Nebraska

Sale Date: 02-07-2022

Breed: Gelbvieh & Balancer

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl

Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye

102 Gelbvieh and Balancer Bulls: $5560

49 Bred Heifers: $2,846

Top Selling Bulls

Lot 33 $13,000 TAU Trigger 17J. Sire: SAV Resource 1441 MGS: Tau Gunnison 106R. T & B Farms, Sumner, NE

Lot 82 $11,500 TAU Land Grand 245J. Sire: Deer Valley Growth Fund MGS: GMCC Rupple Gunnison N31. Holle Gelbvieh, Oberlin, Kansas

Lot 105 $9,500 TAU Mr Homestead 321J. Sire: Ellingson Homestead 6030 MGS: CCRO Carolina Leverage 3214A. Kenny Everett, Pine Bluffs, WY

Lot 17 $8,500 TAU Mr. Bennett E158 282J. Sire: KCF Bennett E158 MGS: GMCC Rupple Gunnison N31. Lisa Hoots, Killdeer, ND

Bred Females

Lot 149 $5,500 TAU Ms. Infinity 0178H. Sire: TAU Infinity 47C MGS: Basin Payweight 1682. Richard Kranawetter, Patton, MO

Lot 125 $4,500 TAU Ms. Leverage 038H ET. Sire: CCRO Caroline Leverage 3214A MGS: TC Gridiron 782. Ivers Gelbvieh, Austin, Minnesota

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News