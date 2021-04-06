 Skip to main content
The Gathering at Shoal Creek Sale

The warm temperatures and good hospitality made for a great crowd this Easter weekend for the 10th Anniversary of The Gathering at Shoal Creek Sale. The sale took place at the farm near Excelsior Springs, Missouri on Saturday, April 3rd. Guest consignor included RS&T Simmentals.

The offering consisted of fancy fall and spring born open heifers, elite donors, spring bred females and pairs, fall bred females, proven embryo packages, as well as Simmental & Red Angus herd bull prospects. Bidders came from 17 states and sold cattle into 10 different states. Money was also raised for both the American Simmental Foundation and Missouri Junior Simmental Association.

Be sure to go ahead and save the date now for 2022 of Saturday, April 2nd! We look forward to watching our genetics work in your herd!

Lot 45 $9,300

SC Exclusive G105

KCC1 Exclusive 116E x SC Robins Kiss C150 – Bull

Buyer: Richard Moody, Auburn, NE

Lot 25 $8,000

HPF Sazerac 289C

OBCC King Pin W42Y x Myers Queen Sazerac P94

Heifer Calf at side by W/C Relentless 32C

Buyer: Haley Farms, West Salem, OH

Lot 49 $8,000

SC Fusion G525

CCR Fusion 746E x SCLC Princess 1032 – Red Angus Bull

Buyer: Larry Schaefer, Salem, MO

Lot 3 $7,000

SC Shasha H118

W/C Fort Knox 609F x SC Shasha Z162 – Open

Buyer: Schmidt Show Cattle, Emmetsburg, IA

Lot 7 $7,000

SC Daisy Duke H7

W/C Fort Knox 609F x SC Daisy Duke C1 – Open

Buyer: Double F Cattle Co., Plattsburg, MO

Lot 14 $6,250

SC Shasha C152

LLSF/VLF Reactor A40 x SC Shasha Z162

Bred to W/C Fort Knox 609F

Buyer: Heidt Simmentals, Ozark, MO

Lot 9 $5,700

SC Daisy Lynn H8

KCC1 Exclusive 116E x SS/PRS Daisy Lynn 624A – Open

Buyer: Richard Moody, Auburn, NE

Lot 1A $5,000

SC Daisy Duke H110

OBCC CMFM Deplorabull D148 x SC Daisy Duke C1 – Open

Buyer: Owen Brothers Cattle Company, Bois D’Arc, MO

Lot 27 $5,000

Irish Lass 5 514B

Mr. HOC Broker x Finleys Queen Mother 0364

Heifer Calf at side by STCC Jackpot 4160

Breeder: RS&T Simmentals

Buyer: Tyler Doss, Baring, MO

Lot 48 $4,900

SC Oracle G101

HILB Oracle C033R x SC Ruby C148 – Bull

Buyer: Perry Vandiver, Richmond, MO

Lot 22 $4,700

RS&T Quantum T94 F104

HPF Quantum Leap Z952 x RS&T T94 Beauty B205

Bull Calf at side by RS&T Hope Divine G012

Breeder: RS&T Simmentals

Buyer: Rafter W Cattle Co, Paola, KS

10 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Open Heifers Averaged $4,950

12 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Spring Breds & Pairs Averaged $4,000

15 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Fall Breds Averaged $2,750

4 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Bulls Averaged $5,450

4 Red Angus Bulls Averaged $4,850

45 Live Lots Averaged $4,000

Also Sold 3 Embryo Lots Averaged $3,800

Marketing Representatives:

Val Eberspacher, EE Sales, MN; Austin Brandt, Lee Agri-Media, IA; Mike Sorensen, Livestock Plus, IA; Buddy Robertson, OK; Jeremie Ruble, IA; Tom Rooney, IA; Mike Dikeman, ASA Representative, KS; Amanda Hilbrands, LiveAuctions.TV, MN

Auctioneer: Col. Jered Shipman, TX

Sale Management: Eberspacher Enterprises Inc., MN

