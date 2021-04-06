The warm temperatures and good hospitality made for a great crowd this Easter weekend for the 10th Anniversary of The Gathering at Shoal Creek Sale. The sale took place at the farm near Excelsior Springs, Missouri on Saturday, April 3rd. Guest consignor included RS&T Simmentals.
The offering consisted of fancy fall and spring born open heifers, elite donors, spring bred females and pairs, fall bred females, proven embryo packages, as well as Simmental & Red Angus herd bull prospects. Bidders came from 17 states and sold cattle into 10 different states. Money was also raised for both the American Simmental Foundation and Missouri Junior Simmental Association.
Be sure to go ahead and save the date now for 2022 of Saturday, April 2nd! We look forward to watching our genetics work in your herd!
Lot 45 $9,300
SC Exclusive G105
KCC1 Exclusive 116E x SC Robins Kiss C150 – Bull
Buyer: Richard Moody, Auburn, NE
Lot 25 $8,000
HPF Sazerac 289C
OBCC King Pin W42Y x Myers Queen Sazerac P94
Heifer Calf at side by W/C Relentless 32C
Buyer: Haley Farms, West Salem, OH
Lot 49 $8,000
SC Fusion G525
CCR Fusion 746E x SCLC Princess 1032 – Red Angus Bull
Buyer: Larry Schaefer, Salem, MO
Lot 3 $7,000
SC Shasha H118
W/C Fort Knox 609F x SC Shasha Z162 – Open
Buyer: Schmidt Show Cattle, Emmetsburg, IA
Lot 7 $7,000
SC Daisy Duke H7
W/C Fort Knox 609F x SC Daisy Duke C1 – Open
Buyer: Double F Cattle Co., Plattsburg, MO
Lot 14 $6,250
SC Shasha C152
LLSF/VLF Reactor A40 x SC Shasha Z162
Bred to W/C Fort Knox 609F
Buyer: Heidt Simmentals, Ozark, MO
Lot 9 $5,700
SC Daisy Lynn H8
KCC1 Exclusive 116E x SS/PRS Daisy Lynn 624A – Open
Buyer: Richard Moody, Auburn, NE
Lot 1A $5,000
SC Daisy Duke H110
OBCC CMFM Deplorabull D148 x SC Daisy Duke C1 – Open
Buyer: Owen Brothers Cattle Company, Bois D’Arc, MO
Lot 27 $5,000
Irish Lass 5 514B
Mr. HOC Broker x Finleys Queen Mother 0364
Heifer Calf at side by STCC Jackpot 4160
Breeder: RS&T Simmentals
Buyer: Tyler Doss, Baring, MO
Lot 48 $4,900
SC Oracle G101
HILB Oracle C033R x SC Ruby C148 – Bull
Buyer: Perry Vandiver, Richmond, MO
Lot 22 $4,700
RS&T Quantum T94 F104
HPF Quantum Leap Z952 x RS&T T94 Beauty B205
Bull Calf at side by RS&T Hope Divine G012
Breeder: RS&T Simmentals
Buyer: Rafter W Cattle Co, Paola, KS
10 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Open Heifers Averaged $4,950
12 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Spring Breds & Pairs Averaged $4,000
15 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Fall Breds Averaged $2,750
4 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Bulls Averaged $5,450
4 Red Angus Bulls Averaged $4,850
45 Live Lots Averaged $4,000
Also Sold 3 Embryo Lots Averaged $3,800
Marketing Representatives:
Val Eberspacher, EE Sales, MN; Austin Brandt, Lee Agri-Media, IA; Mike Sorensen, Livestock Plus, IA; Buddy Robertson, OK; Jeremie Ruble, IA; Tom Rooney, IA; Mike Dikeman, ASA Representative, KS; Amanda Hilbrands, LiveAuctions.TV, MN
Auctioneer: Col. Jered Shipman, TX
Sale Management: Eberspacher Enterprises Inc., MN