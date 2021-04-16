Sale Name: Thomas Ranch
Location: Harrold, South Dakota
Sale Date: 04-13-2021
Auctioneer: Col. Lynn Weishaar and Col. Seth Weishaar
Thomas Ranch in Harrold, South Dakota held its 49th annual production sale April 13 with auctioneers Col. Lynn Weishaar and Col. Seth Weishaar.
The families of Troy and VeaBea Thomas; Clint, Cally and Tee Kindred; and Harry and Kay Thomas offered a multi-breed set of bulls. Cattle were marketed to 13 states and one Canadian province.
Averages
119 Angus bulls $5,663
56 Charolais bulls $4,138
34 Red Angus bulls $4,750
42 Simmental and SimAngus bulls $3,488
100 Registered open replacement heifers $1,685
251 Total bulls $4,835
Total Sale Gross $1,382,300
High Selling Angus Bulls
Lot 47, TR Ashland 0078H sired by G A R Ashland sold for $60,000 to by Grimmius Cattle Co. of Hanford, California.
Lot 5, TR SULLY 0073H sired by Sitz Accomplishment 720F sold for $15,500 to Krebs Ranch of Gordon, Nebraska.
Lot 41, TR Relevance 0092H sired by Woodhill Relevance sold for $14,500 to RMB Livestock of Florence, South Dakota.
Lot 6, TR Accomplishment 0016H sired by Sitz Accomplishment 720F sold for $12,500 to Edgar Brothers of Rockham, South Dakota.
Lot 11, TR Taser 0091H sired by Musgrave 316 Stunner sold for $12,500 to Krebs Ranch of Gordon, Nebraska.
Lot 3, TR Rally 0089H sired by KR Rally sold for $12,000 to Schilling Cattle Company of Edson, Kansas.
Lot 2, TR Rally 0113H sired by KR Rally sold for $12,000 to RMB Livestock of Florence, South Dakota.
Lot 18, TR Ashland 0129H sired by G A R Ashland sold for $10,000 to C & S Cattle of Orient, South Dakota.
High Selling Charolais Bulls
Lot 133, CAG TR Double Vision 0613H ET sired by Sharodon Double Vision 1D sold for $11,000 to Sandmeier Charolais Ranch of Bowdle, South Dakota.
Lot 123, TR MR Carbon Copy 0747H ET sired by TR CAG Carbon Copy 7630E ET sold for $10,000 to Randy Schmidt of Gordon, Nebraska.
High Selling Simmental Bull: Lot 183, TMAS Can’t Touch This 0530H sired by TMAS Can’t Touch This 8531F sold for $7,750 to Sleep Ranches of Spearfish, South Dakota.
High Selling Red Angus Bulls
Lot 231, BMRA Mr Detour 020 sired by TMAS Mr Detour 6702D ET sold for $8,500 to Blairs.Ag, Lanigan of Saskatchewan, Canada.
Lot 229, TMAS Mr Powereye 0744H ET sired by Red Soo Line Power Eye 161X sold for $8,500 to Brian Smith of Rigby, Idaho.
High Selling Female: Lot 332, TR MS Lass 0117H sired by KR Rally sold for $4,900 to Jeremy Clay of Winner, South Dakota.