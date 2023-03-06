Sale Name: Thorstenson's Lazy TV Ranch 42nd Annual Bull Sale
Location: Selby, SD
Sale Date: 03-04-2023
Breed: Balancer, SimAngus and Angus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar & Lynn Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch & Jeff Kapperman
122 Balancer Bulls average $6,030
47 SimAngus Bulls average $5,790
24 Angus Bulls average $5,010
193 Bulls average $5,814
40 Open Heifers average $2,486
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 1. $30,000, Lazy TV Rock Star K560, January 17, 2022, Black Balancer, Lazy TV Pebbles G564 x Hille Collegian C134, K Lazy S Farms, Sulphur Springs, TX and Warner Beef Genetics, Beaver City, NE
Lot 103. $15,000, Lazy TV High Road K141, February 8, 2022, 1/2 SM 1/2 AN, KBHR High Road E283 x Connealy Revelation 2353, John Haefner, Mound City, SD
Lot 3. $14,000, Lazy TV United K516, February 3, 2022, Black Balancer, Chestnut United x BAG Storm 27C, John Haefner, Mound City, SD
Lot 2. $13,500, Lazy TV Flintstone K570, January 12, 2022, Black Balancer, Lazy TV Pebbles G564 x Mogck Sure Shot, North Fork Gelbvieh, Wilmot, SD
Lot 14. $12,500, Lazy TV Pebbles K798, January 24, 2022, Black Balancer, sired by Lazy TV Pebbles G564 x SAV Rainfall 6846, Volek Gelbvieh, Highmore, SD