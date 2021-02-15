Sale Name: Topp Herefords Volume XXI Bull Sale
Location: Grace City, ND
Sale Date: 02-12-2021
Breed: Hereford
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs & Greg Goggins
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
174 Bulls average $14,200
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 3. $125,000, TH 13Y 174E Frontier 910G ET, May 8, 2019, TH Frontier 174E x TH 122 711 Victor 719T, Heartland Herefords, Purcell, OK
Lot 65. $110,000, TH 51E Bentley 182H, January 20, 2020, PCR X51 Bentley 454B x ILR Red Power 456B, Wooden Shoe Farms, Blackfoot, ID & Taylor's Livestock, Ioka, UT
Lot 1. $60,000, TH 13Y 174E Frontier 907G ET, May 6, 2019, TH Frontier 174E x TH 122 711 Victor 719T, Heartland Herefords, Purcell, OK
Lot 48. $40,000, TH 6E 206E Bottom Line 112H, January 12, 2020, TH 13Y 358C Bottom Line 206E x ILR Red Power 456B, Perks Ranch, Rockford, IL
Lot 8. $31,000, TH 195A 174E Frontier 232H, January 29, 2020, TH Frontier 174E x Boyd Worldwide 9050 ET, Pelton Polled Herefords, Halladay, ND