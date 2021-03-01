Trauernicht Simmentals Annual Production Sale was held on Sunday, February 21st at their sale facility in Wymore, Nebraska. Guest consignor included State Line Farm Simmentals. A snowy start to the morning definitely didn’t stop the crowd from showing up to purchase their next herd with the LHT prefix. Bidders attend in person or bid online from 17 states, with cattle selling into 8 different states.
As always thank you for trusting the LHT brand in your herd. We look forward to watching our genetics work for you and are here to help however needed along the way. Also thank you to all of our continued support from past and new buyers, bidders and everyone who expressed interest in the sale. Be sure to mark you calendar for Sunday, December 12th for Nebraska Platinum Standard Female Sale!
Lot 15 $17,000
LHT Mr. Top Tear 54H
TJ Teardrop 783F x LHT Ms. Cowboy Cut 169E
Buyer: Curtis Kriegel, Harwick, IA
Lot 27 $12,000
LHT Teared Up 76H
TJ Teardrop 783F x LHT Ms. Answer 47B
Buyer: Gilliland Livestock, Davis, CA
Lot 36 $10,500
LHT Mr. Turn Pike 128H
Rubys Turnpike 771E x LHT Ms. Magic 63X
Buyer: Terry & Beverly Action, Holmesville, NE
Lot 52 $10,500
LHT Mr. Freightliner 154H
SHSF Freightliner D10 x LHT Ms. Brilliance 13Z
Buyer: Gilliland Livestock, Davis, CA
Lot 106 $9,000
LHT Mr. Out Cross 92H
WS Outcross C164 x LHT Ms. EO 349
Buyer: Fast Farms, Burlington Junction, MO
Lot 16 $8,500
LHT Mr. 20-20 48H
Mr. CCF 20-20 x LHT Ms. Uprising 11C
Buyer: Gilliland Livestock, Davis, CA
Lot 42 $8,500
LHT Mr. Tear Drop 144H
TJ Teardrop 783F x LHT Ms. Pioneer 10Z
Buyer: Kenneth Wegner, Wymore, NE
Lot 86 $8,500
LHT Mr. Epic 373G
OMF Epic E27 x LHT Ms. Teddy 309X
Buyer: Welch Farms, Reynolds, NE
Lot 20 $8,000
LHT Mr. Epic 57H
OMF Epic E27 x LHT Ms. Cadillac 63F
Buyer: Pietzyk Farms Inc., Burr, NE
Lot 37 $8,000
LHT Mr. Franchise 122H
TJ Franchise 451D x LHT Ms. Combination 41Y
Buyer: Keith & Lisa Stump, Golden City, MO
Lot 110 $8,000
LHT Mr. Out Cross 97H
WS Outcross C164 x LHT Ms. Redemption 34E
Buyer: Robert & Jeanne Hardin, Blue Springs, NE
Lot 12 $7,500
JZ Mr. Falcor 03H
W/C Lock Down 206Z x JZ Ms. Lincoln 12E
Breeder: State Line Farm Simmentals
Buyer: Tyler Ottensmeier, Newton, KS
Lot 22 $7,500
LHT Mr. Mtn Pass 66H
LCRR THR Mtn Pass 6219D x LHT Ms. Lockdown 87E
Buyer: Fast Farms, Burlington Junction, MO
74 Black Yearling Simmental & Sim-Influenced Bulls Averaged $5,300
21 Red Simmental & Sim-Influenced Bulls Averaged $4,900
11 Strong Aged Simmental & Sim-Influenced Bulls Averaged $5,300
2 Red Angus Bulls Averaged $6,500
6 Black Angus Averaged $4,750
114 Bulls Averaged $5,206
Also Sold 13 Fall Simmental & Sim-Influenced Bred Heifers Averaged $2,200
Marketing Representatives:
Val Eberspacher, EE Sales, MN; Derek Vogt, EE Sales, NE; Chris Beutler, Lee AgriMedia, NE; Randy Rasby, Livestock Plus, NE; Dennis Henrichs, NE; Mariah Miller, LiveAuctions.TV, IA
Auctioneer: Col. Tracy Harl, CO
Sale Management: Eberspacher Enterprises Inc., MN