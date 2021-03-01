 Skip to main content
Trauernicht Simmentals

Trauernicht Simmentals Annual Production Sale was held on Sunday, February 21st at their sale facility in Wymore, Nebraska. Guest consignor included State Line Farm Simmentals. A snowy start to the morning definitely didn’t stop the crowd from showing up to purchase their next herd with the LHT prefix. Bidders attend in person or bid online from 17 states, with cattle selling into 8 different states.

As always thank you for trusting the LHT brand in your herd. We look forward to watching our genetics work for you and are here to help however needed along the way. Also thank you to all of our continued support from past and new buyers, bidders and everyone who expressed interest in the sale. Be sure to mark you calendar for Sunday, December 12th for Nebraska Platinum Standard Female Sale!

Lot 15 $17,000

LHT Mr. Top Tear 54H

TJ Teardrop 783F x LHT Ms. Cowboy Cut 169E

Buyer: Curtis Kriegel, Harwick, IA

Lot 27 $12,000

LHT Teared Up 76H

TJ Teardrop 783F x LHT Ms. Answer 47B

Buyer: Gilliland Livestock, Davis, CA

Lot 36 $10,500

LHT Mr. Turn Pike 128H

Rubys Turnpike 771E x LHT Ms. Magic 63X

Buyer: Terry & Beverly Action, Holmesville, NE

Lot 52 $10,500

LHT Mr. Freightliner 154H

SHSF Freightliner D10 x LHT Ms. Brilliance 13Z

Buyer: Gilliland Livestock, Davis, CA

Lot 106 $9,000

LHT Mr. Out Cross 92H

WS Outcross C164 x LHT Ms. EO 349

Buyer: Fast Farms, Burlington Junction, MO

Lot 16 $8,500

LHT Mr. 20-20 48H

Mr. CCF 20-20 x LHT Ms. Uprising 11C

Buyer: Gilliland Livestock, Davis, CA

Lot 42 $8,500

LHT Mr. Tear Drop 144H

TJ Teardrop 783F x LHT Ms. Pioneer 10Z

Buyer: Kenneth Wegner, Wymore, NE

Lot 86 $8,500

LHT Mr. Epic 373G

OMF Epic E27 x LHT Ms. Teddy 309X

Buyer: Welch Farms, Reynolds, NE

Lot 20 $8,000

LHT Mr. Epic 57H

OMF Epic E27 x LHT Ms. Cadillac 63F

Buyer: Pietzyk Farms Inc., Burr, NE

Lot 37 $8,000

LHT Mr. Franchise 122H

TJ Franchise 451D x LHT Ms. Combination 41Y

Buyer: Keith & Lisa Stump, Golden City, MO

Lot 110 $8,000

LHT Mr. Out Cross 97H

WS Outcross C164 x LHT Ms. Redemption 34E

Buyer: Robert & Jeanne Hardin, Blue Springs, NE

Lot 12 $7,500

JZ Mr. Falcor 03H

W/C Lock Down 206Z x JZ Ms. Lincoln 12E

Breeder: State Line Farm Simmentals

Buyer: Tyler Ottensmeier, Newton, KS

Lot 22 $7,500

LHT Mr. Mtn Pass 66H

LCRR THR Mtn Pass 6219D x LHT Ms. Lockdown 87E

Buyer: Fast Farms, Burlington Junction, MO

74 Black Yearling Simmental & Sim-Influenced Bulls Averaged $5,300

21 Red Simmental & Sim-Influenced Bulls Averaged $4,900

11 Strong Aged Simmental & Sim-Influenced Bulls Averaged $5,300

2 Red Angus Bulls Averaged $6,500

6 Black Angus Averaged $4,750

114 Bulls Averaged $5,206

Also Sold 13 Fall Simmental & Sim-Influenced Bred Heifers Averaged $2,200

Marketing Representatives:

Val Eberspacher, EE Sales, MN; Derek Vogt, EE Sales, NE; Chris Beutler, Lee AgriMedia, NE; Randy Rasby, Livestock Plus, NE; Dennis Henrichs, NE; Mariah Miller, LiveAuctions.TV, IA

Auctioneer: Col. Tracy Harl, CO

Sale Management: Eberspacher Enterprises Inc., MN

