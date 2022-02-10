 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Traxinger Simmental Annual Bull Sale

Sale Name: Traxinger Simmental Annual Bull Sale

Location: Houghton, SD

Sale Date: 02-09-2022

Breed: Simmental

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

48 Yearling Simmental Bulls $5963.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Trax’s J14; a 2/23/21 son of Art G906-Rode’s Power House for $13,500 to Levi Peters; Britton, SD

Trax’s J05; a 2/14/21 son of BCLR Manifesto G352 for $12,000 to Levi Peters; Britton, SD

Trax’s J04; a 2/14/21 son of Sitz Logo 12964 for $11,000 to Rick Sorenson; Williston, ND

Trax’s J20; a 2/28/21 son of BCLR Manifesto G352 for $11,000 to Rick Sorenson; Williston, ND

Trax’s J36; a 3/14/21 son of GW Major Move 590E for $9,000 to Larry Stroschein; Mansfield, SD

Trax’s J01; a 1/24/21 son of WLB John Wayne 493G for $9,000 to Ed Fischback; Mellette; SD

