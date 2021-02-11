 Skip to main content
Traxinger Simmental Annual Bull Sale

Sale Name: Traxinger Simmental Annual Bull Sale

Location: Houghton, SD

Sale Date: 02-10-2021

Breed: Simmental

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson; Chamberlain, SD

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

52 Yearling Simmental Bulls $6,021.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Trax’s H122 $15,500 a 3/3/2020 son of SAS Antidote F046 to Begger’s Diamond V Ranch; Wibaux, MT

Trax’s H137 $12,500 a 3/15/2020 son of Trax Red River E84 to Brock Hause; Hankinson, ND

Trax’s H136 $10,500 a 3/14/2020 son of CHSR Driftwood 74F to Brock Hause; Hankinson, ND

Trax’s H100 $9,500 a 2/7/2020 son of Colorado Bridle Bit E752 to Thomas Brothers Simmental; Rock Lake, ND

Trax’s H116 $9,000 a 2/23/2020 son of SHSF Freightliner D10 to Levi Peters; Britton, SD

