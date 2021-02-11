Sale Name: Traxinger Simmental Annual Bull Sale
Location: Houghton, SD
Sale Date: 02-10-2021
Breed: Simmental
Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson; Chamberlain, SD
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
52 Yearling Simmental Bulls $6,021.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Trax’s H122 $15,500 a 3/3/2020 son of SAS Antidote F046 to Begger’s Diamond V Ranch; Wibaux, MT
Trax’s H137 $12,500 a 3/15/2020 son of Trax Red River E84 to Brock Hause; Hankinson, ND
Trax’s H136 $10,500 a 3/14/2020 son of CHSR Driftwood 74F to Brock Hause; Hankinson, ND
Trax’s H100 $9,500 a 2/7/2020 son of Colorado Bridle Bit E752 to Thomas Brothers Simmental; Rock Lake, ND
Trax’s H116 $9,000 a 2/23/2020 son of SHSF Freightliner D10 to Levi Peters; Britton, SD