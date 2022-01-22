 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sale Name: Urlacher Angus Annual Bull Sale

Location: Bowman, ND

Sale Date: 01-21-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

Bulls average $4.420

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 26. $13,000, UA Joe Canada 0509, May 17, 2020, Varilek Joe Canada 7250 39 x Lemmon Newsline C804, Don Miller, Raleigh, ND

Lot 10. $9,000, UA Bullseye 0467, April 24, 2020, Sitz Bullseye 9994 x HA Image Maker 0415, Colin Schmidt, Manning, ND

Lot 1. $8,500, UA Bullseye, April 13, 2020, Sitz Bullseye 9994 x Mytty In Focus, Colin Schmidt, Manning, ND

Lot 9. $8,500, UA Bullseye 0456, April 10, 2020, Sitz Bullseye 9994 x Connealy Safe Lead, Marc Fridley, Taylor, ND

Lot 16. $8,500, UA Bullseye 0535, April 15, 2020, Tokach Earnan 3751 x Bon View New Design 878, L Double Bar, Bowman, ND

