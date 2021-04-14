Sale Name: Valley View Charolais 53rd Annual Bull Sale
Location: Polson, MT
Sale Date: 03-27-2021
Breed: Charolais
Auctioneer: Rick Machado
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
178 Coming 2-Year Old Charolais Bulls $5,577.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 3 $25,000 VVCR Free Buffet 9168; sired by Free Lunch 4208 to Bar 6 Charolais; Mitchell, OR
Lot 1 $15,500 VVCR Ledger Easy 9252; sired by Ledger 7404 to Toby McBride; Jameson, OR
Lot 8 $13,000 VVCR Network Valued 9124; sired by Network 6182 to Neilson Cattle Co.; Willowbrook, SK
Lot 2 $10,500 VVCR GridMaker Primed 9126; sired by Gridmaker 627 to Mike Odegard; Arvada, WY
Lot 17 $10,500 VVCR Network Gridmaker 9194; sired by Network 6182 to Odden Charolais Ranch; Faulkton, SD