Sale Name: Valley View Charolais 55th Annual Bull Sale
Location: Polson, MT
Sale Date: 03-25-2023
Breed: Charolais
Auctioneer: Rick Machado, CA
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Sale Average:
People are also reading…
182 Two Year Old Bulls Average $5,512
Sale Highlights:
Lot 8 $12,500 to John Orton, Panguitch, UT; VVCR Ledger New 1306 Polled; 5/5/21; Ledger 348 x New Standard 2849.
Lot 25 $12,000 to McNeil Ranch, Hobbs, NM; VVCR New Free 1309 Polled; 5/6/21; New Standard 8744 x Free Lunch FC 4208.
Lot 6 $11,500 to Evan Wood, Teton ID; VVCR Rushmore Bingo 1273 Polled; 4/23/21; Rushmore 8516 x VVCR Bingo Gridmaker 8663.
Lot 15 $10,000 to Evan Wood, Teton, ID; VVCR New Standard Blue 1116 Polled; 4/2/21; New Standard 8744 x New Standard 2851.
Lot 1 McNeil Ranch, Hobbs, NM; VVCR Sundance Ledger 1201 Polled; 4/13/21; Sundance 6137 x WC Ledger 4595.
Lot 2 $10,000 to Mike Odegard, Arvada, WY; VVCR New Bingo 1322 Polled; 5/11/21; New Standard 8744 x VVCR Bingo Line 2182