Sale Name: Valley View Charolais Ranch 52nd Annual Bull Sale
Location: Polson, MT
Date: 03/28/2020
Breed: Charolais
Auctioneer: Rick Machado
Sale Manager:
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
171 Coming Two-Year Old Charolais Bulls $5,647.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 10 $12,750 VVCR Distanch Tradition 8132; a 4/8/18 son of Distance 5200 to Bar 6 Charolais; Mitchell, OR
Lot 1 $9,000 VVCR New Blue 8156; a 4/12/18 son of New Standard 2849 to Big River Farms; Terrabonne, OR
Lot 12 $9,000 VVCR Free Tradition 8129; a 4/8/18 son of Free Lunch 4208 to Bar 6 Charolais; Mitchell, OR
Lot 17 $8,750 VVCR New Wyoming 8171; a 4/14/18 son of New Standard 2849 to McNeill Ranches; Hobbs, NM
Lot 7 $8,500 VVCR Sundance Leading 8115; a 4/4/18 son of Sundance 6137 to Ellis Cattle Co.; Red Lodge, MT
Lot 6 $8,500 VVCR Distance Gridmaker 8177; a 4/16/18 son of Distance 5200 to Lindsey Martin; Conrad, MT