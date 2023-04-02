Sale Name: Van Beek Angus 18th Annual Bull Sale
Location: Mobridge, SD
Sale Date: 03-30-2023
Breed: Angus & SimAngus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch & Jeff Kapperman
60 Yearling Angus Bulls average $5,146
21 Two-Yr. Old Angus Bulls average $5309
People are also reading…
4 Yearling SimAngus Bulls average $5,625
TOP SELLING YEARLING ANGUS BULLS:
Lot 13. $8,250, VBR I211 of G65 Iconic X72, January 18, 2022, DB Iconic G95 x Deer Valley Growth Fund, Mark Van Beek, Pollock, SD
Lot 1. $7,000, VBR G255 High Gainer 5U22, January 11, 2022, Deer Valley Growth Fund x Sitz Upside 547W, John Morman, Glen Ullin, ND
Lot 4. $7,000, VBR C271 of 7U49 Guarantee, January 14, 2022, Crawford Guarantee 9137 x Sitz Upside 547W, Glen Hoffman, Long Lake, SD
Lot 10. $7,000, VBR E231 of 848 Entice X71, January 18, 2022, MOGCK Entice x EWA Peyton 642, Mark Van Beek, Pollock, SD
TOP SELLING TWO-YR OLD:
Lot 74. $7,000, VBR 181 of 8P79 N527, May 4, 2021, VBR N527 of 0R04 Niagara x GAR Prophet, Bruce Morman, Glen Ullin, ND
TOP SELLING SIMANGUS:
Lot 65. $7,000, VBR 176 of 7UM8 N527, April 23, 2022, VBR N527 of 0R04 Niagara x WLE UNO Mas X549, Brent Volk, Selfridge, ND