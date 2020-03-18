Sale Name: Van Beek Angus 15th Annual Bull Sale
Location: Mobridge, SD
Date: 03/17/2020
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Sale Manager:
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
36 Yearling Bulls average $3,029
34 Two-Yr. Old Bulls average $2,943
3 Simmental Bulls average $2,500
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 8. $5,750, VBR N970 Of 5002 Niagara, February 14, 2019, SS Niagara Z29 x GAR Prophet, Glen Hoffman, Long Lake, SD
Lot 28. $5,250, VBR 956 5145 Legendary 2218, January 13, 2019, Connealy Legendary 644L x GAR Prophet, Brent Ireland, Martin, SD
Lot 87. $4,750, VBR C836 Of 6K46 Chieftain, March 17, 2018, VBR Chieftain 3W21 x Connealy Comrade 1385, Scott Strobel, Eureka, SD
Lot 25. $4,500, VBR M950 Of 6N48 Method 631F, February 10, 2019, GAR Method x SS Niagara Z29, Nathan Palm, Estelline, SD