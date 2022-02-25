Sale Name: Van Dyke Angus Cattleman's Advantage Bull Sale
Location: Manhattan, MT
Sale Date: 02-24-2022
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
126 Yearling Angus Bulls $5,551.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 1 $17,500 VDAR Cedar Wind 2031; a 1/4/21 son of VDAR Cedar Wind 5126 to Jenkins Cattle Co.; Moultre, GA
Lot 5 $16,000 VDAR Cedar Wind 2141; a 1/9/21 son of VDAR Cedar Wind 5126 CS Angus Bell Fourche, SD
Lot 16 $14,500 VDAR Sonny Boy 6111; a 1/7/21 son of VDAR Sonny Boy 1194 to Rissen Angus Ranch; Martin, SD
Lot 12 $10,000 VDAR Sonny Boy 6501; a 1/22/21 son of VDAR Sonny Boy 1194 to Adam Clausen; Grand Island, NE
Lot 23 $10,000 VDAR Sonny Boy 6521; a 1/22/21 son of VDAR Sonny Boy 1194 to Brian Harper; Faith, SD