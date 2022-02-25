 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Van Dyke Angus Cattleman's Advantage Bull Sale

Location: Manhattan, MT

Sale Date: 02-24-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

126 Yearling Angus Bulls $5,551.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 1 $17,500 VDAR Cedar Wind 2031; a 1/4/21 son of VDAR Cedar Wind 5126 to Jenkins Cattle Co.; Moultre, GA

Lot 5 $16,000 VDAR Cedar Wind 2141; a 1/9/21 son of VDAR Cedar Wind 5126 CS Angus Bell Fourche, SD

Lot 16 $14,500 VDAR Sonny Boy 6111; a 1/7/21 son of VDAR Sonny Boy 1194 to Rissen Angus Ranch; Martin, SD

Lot 12 $10,000 VDAR Sonny Boy 6501; a 1/22/21 son of VDAR Sonny Boy 1194 to Adam Clausen; Grand Island, NE

Lot 23 $10,000 VDAR Sonny Boy 6521; a 1/22/21 son of VDAR Sonny Boy 1194 to Brian Harper; Faith, SD

