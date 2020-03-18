Sale Name: Van Dyke Angus Ranch Annual Bull sale
Location: Manhattan, MT
Date: 02/27/2020
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT
Sale Manager:
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
151 Yearling Angus Bulls $5179.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 64 $21,000 VDAR Mirror Image 1379; a 1/10/19 son of WRA Mirror Image T10 to Kim Angus; Manhattan, MT and Hartman Angus; Grand Island NE
Lot 27 $11,000 VDAR Cedar Wind 5689; a 1/30/19 son of VDAR Cedar Wind 8111 to â€˜Gnerer Angus; Hammond, MT
Lot 28 $11,000 VDAR Sonny Boy 1229; a 1/8/19 son of VDAR Sonny Boy1194 to Verlyn Strommen; Dunn Center; ND
Lot 29 $10,000 VDAR FA Sonny Boy 1189; a 1/7/19 son of VDAR Sonny Boy 1194 to Littau Angus Winner, SD
Lot 30 $$9,500 VDAR Sonny Boy 5329; a 1/19/19 son of VDAR Sonny Boy 1194 to Riley Garrigas; Dupree, SD