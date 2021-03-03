Sale Name: Van Dyke Angus Ranch Cattleman's Advantage Bull Sale
Location: Manhattan, MT
Sale Date: 02-25-2021
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
148 Yearling Angus Bulls $5,961.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 53 $17,000 VDAR Maga 7050; a 1/11/20 son of VDAR Maga 3068 to Huecherts Willow Creek Angus; Hensel, ND
Lot 48 $16,000 VDAR Maga 7190; a 1/17/20 son of VDAR Maga 3068 to Duke Star; Geddes, SD
Lot 38 $14,000 VDAR Gallatin 2440; a 1/17/20 son of VDAR Gallatin 7586 to SHB Angus; Reardan, WA
Lot 55 $13,500 VDAR Maga 7250; a 1/19/20 son of VDAR Maga 3068 to Doug Adams; Brigham City, UT
Lot 101 $12,500 VDAR Cedar Wind 2510; a 1/19/20 son of VDAR Cedar Wind1064to CS Angus; Belle Fouche; SD