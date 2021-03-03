 Skip to main content
Van Dyke Angus Ranch Cattleman's Advantage Bull Sale

Location: Manhattan, MT

Sale Date: 02-25-2021

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

148 Yearling Angus Bulls $5,961.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 53 $17,000 VDAR Maga 7050; a 1/11/20 son of VDAR Maga 3068 to Huecherts Willow Creek Angus; Hensel, ND

Lot 48 $16,000 VDAR Maga 7190; a 1/17/20 son of VDAR Maga 3068 to Duke Star; Geddes, SD

Lot 38 $14,000 VDAR Gallatin 2440; a 1/17/20 son of VDAR Gallatin 7586 to SHB Angus; Reardan, WA

Lot 55 $13,500 VDAR Maga 7250; a 1/19/20 son of VDAR Maga 3068 to Doug Adams; Brigham City, UT

Lot 101 $12,500 VDAR Cedar Wind 2510; a 1/19/20 son of VDAR Cedar Wind1064to CS Angus; Belle Fouche; SD

