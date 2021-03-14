 Skip to main content
Veltkamp Angus 15th Annual Production Sale

Veltkamp Angus 15th Annual Production Sale

Sale Name: Veltkamp Angus 15th Annual Production Sale

Location: Manhattan, MT

Sale Date: 03-09-2021

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe; Lewistown, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

72 Yearling Angus Bulls $4,267.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 1 $6,750 VA Jet Black 0103; a 1/27/20 son of Bar R Jet Black 5063 to Hustad Ranch; Jackson, MT

Lot 2 $5,750 VA Jet Black 0089; a 1/24/20 son of Bar R Jet Black 5063 to Lorents Grosfield; Big Timber, MT

Lot 5 $5,750 VA Jet Black 0145; a 2/4/20 son of Bar R Jet Black 5063 to McQuerry Ranch; Deer Lodge, MT

Lot 10 $5,750 VA Gus 0016; a 1/12/20 son of Circle L Gus to Joe Sarrazin; Clyde Park, MT

Lot 21 $5,750 VA Abundance 0082; a 1/23/20 son of SAV Abundance 6117 to Hustad Ranch; Jackson, MT

