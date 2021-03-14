Sale Name: Veltkamp Angus 15th Annual Production Sale
Location: Manhattan, MT
Sale Date: 03-09-2021
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe; Lewistown, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
72 Yearling Angus Bulls $4,267.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 1 $6,750 VA Jet Black 0103; a 1/27/20 son of Bar R Jet Black 5063 to Hustad Ranch; Jackson, MT
Lot 2 $5,750 VA Jet Black 0089; a 1/24/20 son of Bar R Jet Black 5063 to Lorents Grosfield; Big Timber, MT
Lot 5 $5,750 VA Jet Black 0145; a 2/4/20 son of Bar R Jet Black 5063 to McQuerry Ranch; Deer Lodge, MT
Lot 10 $5,750 VA Gus 0016; a 1/12/20 son of Circle L Gus to Joe Sarrazin; Clyde Park, MT
Lot 21 $5,750 VA Abundance 0082; a 1/23/20 son of SAV Abundance 6117 to Hustad Ranch; Jackson, MT