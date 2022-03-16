 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veltkamp Angus 16th Annual Production Sale

Veltkamp Angus 16th Annual Production Sale

Sale Name: Veltkamp Angus 16th Annual Production Sale

Location: Manhattan, MT

Sale Date: 03-08-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe; Lewistown, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

84 Yearling Angus Bulls $4,000.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 5 $11,000 VA Commadore 1014; a 1/8/21 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 to MY Angus; Chinook, MT

Lot 1 $10,500 VA Gallatin 1010; a 1/7/21 son of VDAR Gallatin 7586 to Logteraman Family Angus; Manhattan, MT

Lot 2 $7,500 VA Commodore 1023; a 1/10/21 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 to Elbow Creek Ranch; Livingston, MT

Lot 3 $7,500 VA Commodore 1050; a 1/17/21 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 to McQuery Ranch; Deer Lodge, MT

