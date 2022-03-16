Sale Name: Veltkamp Angus 16th Annual Production Sale
Location: Manhattan, MT
Sale Date: 03-08-2022
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe; Lewistown, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
84 Yearling Angus Bulls $4,000.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 5 $11,000 VA Commadore 1014; a 1/8/21 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 to MY Angus; Chinook, MT
Lot 1 $10,500 VA Gallatin 1010; a 1/7/21 son of VDAR Gallatin 7586 to Logteraman Family Angus; Manhattan, MT
Lot 2 $7,500 VA Commodore 1023; a 1/10/21 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 to Elbow Creek Ranch; Livingston, MT
Lot 3 $7,500 VA Commodore 1050; a 1/17/21 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 to McQuery Ranch; Deer Lodge, MT