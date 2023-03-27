Sale Name: Veltkamp Angus Annual Production Sale
Location: Manhattan, MT
Sale Date: 03-14-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe, Lewistown, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Sale Averages:
84 Yearling Angus Bulls Average $4,652
Sale Highlights:
Lot 7 at $9,500 to MY Angus, Chinook, MT; VA Boulder 2006; 1/10/22; KCF Bennett Boulder x Paintrock Trapper.
Lot 14 at $9,000 to MY Angus, Chinook, MT; VA EZ Money 2157; 2/3/22; FF EZ Money D217 x BAR R Jet Black 5063.
Lot 5 at $7,750 to Hustad Ranches, Jackson, MT; VA Commodore 2082; 1/23/22; KESSLERS Commodore 6516 x Nichols Extra K205.
Lot 21 at $7,500 to Ed Chevalier, Helena, MT; VA Dry Valley 2138; 2/1/22; Connealy Dry Valley x Cole Creek Black Cedar46P.
Lot 29 at $7,500 to MY Angus, Chinook, MT; VA Commodore 2108; 1/28/22; Kesslers Commodore 6516 x R5 Monument 087.