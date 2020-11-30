Sale Name: Vermilion Ranch 2020 Fall Performance Sale
Location: Billings, MT
Sale Date: 11-28-2020
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs, Bill Cook, Joe Goggins, Greg Goggins, Ty Thompson; Billings, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
174 Ball Yearling Bulls $6,885.00
116 2 Year old Bulls $6,580.00
52 7 Year Old Registered Cows $3,529.00
65 Registered Bred Heifers $3,062.00
31 Registered April Calving Cows $3,000.00
27 April Calving Commercial Cows $1,896.00
163 7 Year old Diamond Ring Cows $1,127.00
690 AI Bred Commercial Heifers $1,846.00
674 Commercial Bull Bred Heifers $1,744.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 1 $36,000 Vermilion Bomber G756; a 8/9/19 son of Casino Bomber to Edwards Livestock & Dalles Ranch; Laramie, WY
Lot 3 $32,000 Vermilion Bomber G758; a 8/10/19 son of Casino Bomber to Clear Creek Angus; Chinook, MT
Lot 192 $21,000 Vermilion Reride G142; a 2/15/19 son of Vermiion Re-Ride to Camas Prairie Angus Ranch; Grangeville, ID
Lot 191 $19,500 Vermilion D125 Spur G270; a 3/17/19 son of Vermilion Spur to ABS Global; Deforest, WI
Lot27 $17,000 Vermilion Quarterback G769; a 8/15/19 son of SAV Quarterback 7933 to Witkopp Angus; Circle, MT
Top Selling Registered Cows:
Lot 331 $22,000 Vermilion Elba 3068; a 2/4/13 daughter of Sitz JLS Game Day 9630 to Jeff Berger; Williston, ND
Lot 344 $13,500 Vermilion Lass 3236; a 3/5/13 daughter of Hilltop Fergus 0303 to Jeff Berger; Williston, ND
Lot 387 $10,000 Vermilion Blackbird 6146; a 2/5/16 daughter of SAV Privilege 3030 to Camas Prairie Angus Ranch; Grangeville, ID
Top Selling Bred Heifers:
Lot 469 $6,000 Vermilion Blackbird 9611; a 3/24/19 daughter of Vermilion Spur D114 to Mahar Cattle Company; Timberlake, SD
Lot 452 $5,000 Vermilion Mamere 9188; a 3/3/19 daughter of Connealy O’Malley to Mahar Cattle Company; Timberlake, SD