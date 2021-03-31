 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vermilion Ranch Spring Performance Sale

Vermilion Ranch Spring Performance Sale

Sale Name: Vermilion Ranch Spring Performance Sale

Location: Billings, MT

Sale Date: 03-26-2021

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs, Bill Cook, Joe Goggins, Greg Goggins, Ty Thompson; Billings, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

480 Yearling Angus Bulls $6,451.00

25 Registered Bred Heifers $2,550.00

53 Registered Bred Cows $1,836.00

4,208 Commercial Open Heifers $1,204.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 1 $32,000 Vermilion Bomber H072; a 1/31/20 son of Casino Bomber N33 to Dasco Cattle Co.; Hobbs, NM

Lot 100 $30,000 Vermilion Commerce H024; a 1/27/20 son of Sitz Commerce 670F to Genex Beef; Shawano, WI

Lot 102 $30,000 Vermilion Commerce H027; a 2/4/20 son of Sitz Commerce H027 to Bice Ranch; Miles City, MT

Lot 2 $25,000 Vermilion Bomber H091; a 2//6/20 son of Casino Bomber N33 to Bob Stoddard; Lusk, WY

Lot 5 $25,000 Vermilion Bomber H103; a 1/31/20 son of Casino Bomber N33 to Bobcat Angus; Galata, MT

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News