Sale Name: Vermilion Ranch Spring Performance Sale
Location: Billings, MT
Sale Date: 03-26-2021
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs, Bill Cook, Joe Goggins, Greg Goggins, Ty Thompson; Billings, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
480 Yearling Angus Bulls $6,451.00
25 Registered Bred Heifers $2,550.00
53 Registered Bred Cows $1,836.00
4,208 Commercial Open Heifers $1,204.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 1 $32,000 Vermilion Bomber H072; a 1/31/20 son of Casino Bomber N33 to Dasco Cattle Co.; Hobbs, NM
Lot 100 $30,000 Vermilion Commerce H024; a 1/27/20 son of Sitz Commerce 670F to Genex Beef; Shawano, WI
Lot 102 $30,000 Vermilion Commerce H027; a 2/4/20 son of Sitz Commerce H027 to Bice Ranch; Miles City, MT
Lot 2 $25,000 Vermilion Bomber H091; a 2//6/20 son of Casino Bomber N33 to Bob Stoddard; Lusk, WY
Lot 5 $25,000 Vermilion Bomber H103; a 1/31/20 son of Casino Bomber N33 to Bobcat Angus; Galata, MT