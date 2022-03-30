Sale Name: Vermilion Ranch Spring Performance Sale
Location: Billings, MT
Sale Date: 03-24-2022
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins/Greg Goggins/Roger Jacobs/Bill Cook/Mich Mosher/Ty Thompson
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
422 Yearling Bulls $6,556.00
5,687 Commercial Replacement Heifers $1,284.00
128 Embryos $1,165.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 3 $57,500 Vermilion Commerce J333; a 2/23/21 son of Sitz Commerce 670F to Edgar Bros.; Rockham, SD
Lot 64 $47,500 Vermilion McIlroy J157; a 2/10/21 son of Connealy McIlroy to Buford Ranches; Hominy, OK
Lot 142 $39,000 Vermilion Fair N Square J635; a 2/20/21 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 to Ridl Angus; Dickinson, ND
Lot 13 $37,000 Vermilion Commerce J465; a 3/4/21 son of Sitz Commerce 670F to Lindskov Ranch; Isabel, SD
Lot 81 $27,000 Vermilion King Air J048; a 2/1/21 son of Connealy King Air to Black Pine Farm; Heron, MT