Vermilion Ranch Spring Performance Sale

  • Updated

Location: Billings, MT

Sale Date: 03-24-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins/Greg Goggins/Roger Jacobs/Bill Cook/Mich Mosher/Ty Thompson

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

422 Yearling Bulls $6,556.00

5,687 Commercial Replacement Heifers $1,284.00

128 Embryos $1,165.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 3 $57,500 Vermilion Commerce J333; a 2/23/21 son of Sitz Commerce 670F to Edgar Bros.; Rockham, SD

Lot 64 $47,500 Vermilion McIlroy J157; a 2/10/21 son of Connealy McIlroy to Buford Ranches; Hominy, OK

Lot 142 $39,000 Vermilion Fair N Square J635; a 2/20/21 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 to Ridl Angus; Dickinson, ND

Lot 13 $37,000 Vermilion Commerce J465; a 3/4/21 son of Sitz Commerce 670F to Lindskov Ranch; Isabel, SD

Lot 81 $27,000 Vermilion King Air J048; a 2/1/21 son of Connealy King Air to Black Pine Farm; Heron, MT

