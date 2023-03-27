Sale Name: Vermilion Ranch Spring Performance Sale
Location: Billings, MT
Sale Date: 03-23-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs, Joe Goggins, Greg Goggins, Ty Thompson, Bill Cook, Mick Mosher
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Sale Averages:
466 Yearling Angus Bulls Average $7,872
4,819 Commercial Replacement Heifers Average $1,605
172 Embryos Average $1,243
Bull Sale Highlights:
Lot 1 $132,000 to Feller Angus, Thedford, NE, Simonson Angus, Dunning, NE & Jocko Valley Cattle, Arlee, MT; Vermilion G017 Bomber K061; 1/22/22; Vermilion Bomber G017 x Vermilion Want To.
Lot 62 $52,000 to Edgar Bros., Rockham, SD; Vermilion Mcilroy K475; 2/14/22; Connealy McIlroy x Casino Bomber N33.
Lot 33 $50,000 to Griffin Land & Cattle, Billings, MT; Vermilion Three Rivers K179; 2/11/22; Ellingson Three Rivers 0065 x Casino Bomber N33.
Lot 21 $40,000 to Griffin Land & Cattle, Billings, MT; Vermilion Three Rivers K136; 2/9/22; Ellingson Three Rivers 0065 x Casino Bomber N33.
Lot 41 $32,000 to Black Pine Farm, Heron, MT; Vermilion Commerce K104; 2/4/22; Sitz Commerce 670F x Vermilion Want To.
Lot 105 $31,000 to Bob Stoddard, New Castle, WY; Vermilion King Air K402; 2/8/22; Connealy King Air x Casino Bomber N33.
Lot 101 $30,000 to Bob Stoddard, New Castle, WY; Vermilion King Air K069; 1/28/22; Connealy King Air x VAR Seedstock 6106.
Lot 31 $22,000 to Tim Rice, Mullen, NE; Vermilion Three Rivers K129; 2/9/22; Ellingson Three Rivers 0065 x Casino Bomber N33.
Top Commercial Replacement Heifers:
$1,850 x 47 Head
$1,850 x 84 Head
$1,800 x 58 Head
$1,775 x 65 Head
Top Embryos:
$2,200 x 16 Embryos (Basin Jameson 1076 x Vermilion Blackbird 7469)
$2,200 x 4 Embryos (Basin Jameson 1076 x Vermilion Lass 9031)