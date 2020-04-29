Vollmer Angus Ranch 43rd Production Sale
April 28, 2020
Wing, ND
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
Breed: Angus
106 Yearling Bulls average $3,963
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 1. $12,000, VAR Ashland 938, February 21, 2019, GAR Ashland x Baldridge Compass C041, Brad Tokach, St. Anthony, ND
Lot 5. $12,000, VAR Ashland 9338, March 3, 2019, GAR Ashland x Connealy Answer 71 672, Ridl Angus, Dickinson, ND
Lot 11. $9,500, VAR Outfit 993, February 27, 2019, KR Outfit x Barstow Cash, Kuder Farms, Rogers, ND
Lot 3. $8,500, VAR Sure Cold 9303, March 20, 2019, GAR Sure Fire 6096 x Barstow Cash, Jadon Savot, Bismarck, ND
Lot 34. $7,500, VAR Sure Cold 9435, April 4, 2019, GAR Sure Fire 6096 x VAR Rocky 91, Gerad Goven, Turtle Lake, ND