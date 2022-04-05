 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sale Name: Vollmer Angus Ranch 45th Production Sale

Location: Wing, ND

Sale Date: 04-05-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

90 Yearling Bulls average $5,239

18 Two-Yr. Old Bulls average $5,722

79 Commercial Open Heifers average $1,619

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 1. $22,000, VAR Determined 108, February 6, 2021, Baldridge Done Deal x GAR Ashland, Craig Pelton, Halliday, ND and Schmidgall Angus, Vining, MN

Lot 18. $18,000, VAR Done Deal 189, February 27, 2021, Baldridge Done Deal x Koupals B&B Identity, Brian Goven, Mercer, ND

Lot 3. $15,000, VAR Done Deal 145, February 13, 2021, Baldridge Done Deal x GAR Ashland, Mike Paul, Linton, ND

Lot 71. $12,000, VAR Done Deal 1291, March 26, 2021, Baldridge Done Deal x Panther Cr Incredible 6704, Fast-Strommen Angus, New Salem, ND

Lot 4. $13,000, VAR Galactic 1114, March 1, 2021, Sitz Galactic 723G x Baldridge Compass C041, Hoffmann Angus Farms, Wheatland, ND

