Sale Name: Werning Cattle Co.
Location: Emery, South Dakota
Sale Date: 02-09-2021
Auctioneer: Col. Dustin Carter of South Dakota and Col. Jered Shipman of Texas
The Werning Cattle Co. held its 40th anniversary sale Feb. 9 in Emery, South Dakota. The offering included many herd bull prospects plus performance-oriented bulls for many progressive commercial producers. The sale offered buyers the chance to select from many full brothers, as 95 of the bulls were the result of the W/C embryo transfer program. The majority of the bulls, 80%, sold from $4,000 to $8,000. The cattle sold into 29 states, led by auctioneers Col. Dustin Carter of South Dakota and Col. Jered Shipman of Texas.
Averages
9 Simmental and Sim-influenced stud bulls $64,835
137 Simmental and Sim-influenced yearlings $7,638
44 Simmental and Sim-influenced strong aged $6,597
3 Black Angus bulls $5,833
134 Simmental and Sim-influenced females $6,937
10 Embryo packages $3,300 or $1,375 per egg
Top selling Simmental and Sim-influenced stud bulls
Lot 9, W/C Bank On It 273H, son of W/C Bankroll 811D and KS Miss Sequoia Y770 sold to Gustin Cattle Co. of West Union, Ohio and Griswold Cattle of Stillwater, Oklahoma for $202,000.
Lot 133, W/C Fort Knox 481H, son of W/C Fort Knox 609F and W/C Angel 7113E, sold to Griswold Cattle for $192,500.
Lot 95, W/C Night Watch 811H, son of W/C Night Watch 84E and W/C Miss Werning 811F, sold half interest $95,000 each or $190,000 total to Dr. Karl Neeser of Red Wing, Minnesota and Little Shasta Ranch of Montague, California.
Lot 62, W/C Need 4 Speed 1016H, son of Rubys Turnpike 771E and K-LER Dolly’s Queen 609D sold to Hilbrands Cattle Co. of Clara City, Minnesota and Hart Simmentals of Frederick, South Dakota for $60,000.
Lot 88, W/C Innovator 533H, son of CDI Innovator 325D x WS Miss Sugar C4, sold to Raml Cattle of Goodwin, South Dakota for $33,000.
Lot 105, W/C Right Now 8035H, son of Mr. SR 71 Right Now E1538 and W/C Miss Werning 8035F, sold to Craig & Chad Muntefering of Parkston, South Dakota for $16,000.
Top welling Simmental and Sim-influenced yearling bulls
Lot 77, W/C CEO 2049H, son of CDI CEO 281D and W/C Miss Werning 2049Z, sold to Mark Maxwell of Valparaiso, Indiana for $14,000.
Lot 78, W/C CEO 6097H, son of CDI CEO 281D and HPF Victoria B396E, sold to Meyring Cattle of Alliance, Nebraska for $14,000.
Lot 93, W/C Night Watch 818H, son of W/C Night Watch 84E and W/C Miss Werning 818F, sold to Elk Meadow Ranch of Dell, Montana for $13,500.
Top selling Simmental and Sim-influenced strong aged bull: Lot 162, W/C Turnpike 5575G, son of Rubys Turnpike 771E and W/C Miss Werning 6026D, sold to Andresen Cattle of Holstein, Iowa for $13,000.
Top selling Simmental and Sim-influenced females
Lot 212, W/C Angel 9005G, daughter of JS Sure Bet 4T and W/C Miss Angel 2870Z, sold with half interest for $60,000, or$120,000 total, to SK Cattle of Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Lot 207, W/C Miss Vesta 9065G, daughter of W/C Lock Down 206Z and W/C RJ 8543 7065E, sold to Jim Cowan of Burlington, Wisconsin for $49,000.
Lot 254, W/C Miss Werning 990G, daughter of Rubys Turnpike 771E and W/C Miss Werning 6346D, sold to Ferguson Show Cattle of Chardon, Ohio for $27,000.
Top selling Red Angus females
Lot 333, W/C Miss Werning 9028G, daughter of 4MC King of the Cowboys 706 and Pelton Miss 361B, sold with half interest to Heimer Hamps of Taylor, Missouri for $40,000 or $80,000 total.
Lot 334, W/C Miss Werning 9026G, daughter of 4MC King of the Cowboys 706 and Pelton Miss 361B, sold to Slack Farms of Harrisburg, South Dakota for $29,000 half interest or $58,000 total.
Top selling Black Angus female: Lot 336, W/C Barbaramere 9135G, daughter of PVF Surveillance 4129 and Carter Barbaramere 7414, sold to Western Cattle Source of Crawford, Nebraska for $8,000.