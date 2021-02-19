 Skip to main content
Werning Cattle Company 40th Anniversary Sale

Sale Name: Werning Cattle Company 40th Anniversary Sale

Location: Emery, South Dakota

Sale Date: 02-09-2021

Auctioneer: Dustin Carter and Jered Shipman

Sale Manager: Eberspacher Enterprises

Agri-Media Rep: Chris Beutler

9 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Stud Bulls averaged $64,835

137 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Yearling averaged $7,638

44 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Strong Aged averaged $6,597

3 Black Angus Bulls averaged $5,833

134 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Females averaged $6,937

Top Selling Simmental & Sim-Influenced Stud Bulls:

Lot 9, $202,000, W/C Bank On It 273H, W/C Bankroll 811D x KS Miss Sequoia Y770

Buyer: Gustin Cattle Company, West Union, OH & Griswold Cattle, Stillwater, OK

Lot 133 $192,500

W/C Fort Knox 481H

W/C Fort Knox 609F x W/C Angel 7113E

Buyer: Griswold Cattle, Stillwater, OK

Lot 95 $95,000 - 1/2 Interest ($190,000 Total Valuation)

W/C Night Watch 811H

W/C Night Watch 84E x W/C Miss Werning 811F

Buyer: Dr. Karl Neeser, Red Wing, MN & Little Shasta Ranch, Montague, CA

Lot 62 $60,000

W/C Need 4 Speed 1016H

Rubys Turnpike 771E x K-LER Dolly’s Queen 609D

Buyer: Hilbrands Cattle Co, Clara City, MN & Hart Simmentals, Frederick, SD

Lot 88 $33,000

W/C Innovator 533H

CDI Innovator 325D x WS Miss Sugar C4

Buyer: Raml Cattle, Goodwin, SD

Top Selling Simmental & Sim-Influenced Yearling Bulls:

Lot 77 $14,000

W/C CEO 2049H

CDI CEO 281D x W/C Miss Werning 2049Z

Buyer: Mark Maxwell, Valparaiso, IN

Lot 78 $14,000

W/C CEO 6097H

CDI CEO 281D x HPF Victoria B396E

Buyer: Meyring Cattle, Alliance, NE

Lot 93 $13,500

W/C Night Watch 818H

W/C Night Watch 84E x W/C Miss Werning 818F

Buyer: Elk Meadow Ranch, Dell, MT

Top Selling Simmental & Sim-Influenced Strong Aged Bulls:

Lot 162 $13,000

W/C Turnpike 5575G

Rubys Turnpike 771E x W/C Miss Werning 6026D

Buyer: Andresen Cattle, Holstein, IA

Top Selling Simmental & Sim-Influenced Females:

Lot 212 $60,000 – 1/2 Interest ($120,000 Total Valuation)

W/C Angel 9005G

JS Sure Bet 4T x W/C Miss Angel 2870Z

Buyer: SK Cattle, Aberdeen, SD

Lot 207 $49,000

W/C Miss Vesta 9065G

W/C Lock Down 206Z x W/C RJ 8543 7065E

Buyer: Jim Cowan, Burlington, WI

Lot 254 $27,000

W/C Miss Werning 990G

Rubys Turnpike 771E x W/C Miss Werning 6346D

Buyer: Ferguson Show Cattle, Chardon, OH

Top Selling Red Angus Females:

Lot 333 $40,000 – 1/2 Interest ($80,000 Total Valuation)

W/C Miss Werning 9028G

4MC King Of The Cowboys 706 x Pelton Miss 361B

Buyer: Heimer Hamps, Taylor, MO

Lot 334 $29,000 – 1/2 Interest ($58,000 Total Valuation)

W/C Miss Werning 9026G

4MC King Of The Cowboys 706 x Pelton Miss 361B

Buyer: Slack Farms, Harrisburg, SD

Top Selling Black Angus Females:

Lot 336 $8,000

W/C Barbaramere 9135G

PVF Surveillance 4129 x Carter Barbaramere 7414

Buyer: Western Cattle Source, Crawford, NE

