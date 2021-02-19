Sale Name: Werning Cattle Company 40th Anniversary Sale
Location: Emery, South Dakota
Sale Date: 02-09-2021
Auctioneer: Dustin Carter and Jered Shipman
Sale Manager: Eberspacher Enterprises
Agri-Media Rep: Chris Beutler
9 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Stud Bulls averaged $64,835
137 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Yearling averaged $7,638
44 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Strong Aged averaged $6,597
3 Black Angus Bulls averaged $5,833
134 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Females averaged $6,937
Top Selling Simmental & Sim-Influenced Stud Bulls:
Lot 9, $202,000, W/C Bank On It 273H, W/C Bankroll 811D x KS Miss Sequoia Y770
Buyer: Gustin Cattle Company, West Union, OH & Griswold Cattle, Stillwater, OK
Lot 133 $192,500
W/C Fort Knox 481H
W/C Fort Knox 609F x W/C Angel 7113E
Buyer: Griswold Cattle, Stillwater, OK
Lot 95 $95,000 - 1/2 Interest ($190,000 Total Valuation)
W/C Night Watch 811H
W/C Night Watch 84E x W/C Miss Werning 811F
Buyer: Dr. Karl Neeser, Red Wing, MN & Little Shasta Ranch, Montague, CA
Lot 62 $60,000
W/C Need 4 Speed 1016H
Rubys Turnpike 771E x K-LER Dolly’s Queen 609D
Buyer: Hilbrands Cattle Co, Clara City, MN & Hart Simmentals, Frederick, SD
Lot 88 $33,000
W/C Innovator 533H
CDI Innovator 325D x WS Miss Sugar C4
Buyer: Raml Cattle, Goodwin, SD
Top Selling Simmental & Sim-Influenced Yearling Bulls:
Lot 77 $14,000
W/C CEO 2049H
CDI CEO 281D x W/C Miss Werning 2049Z
Buyer: Mark Maxwell, Valparaiso, IN
Lot 78 $14,000
W/C CEO 6097H
CDI CEO 281D x HPF Victoria B396E
Buyer: Meyring Cattle, Alliance, NE
Lot 93 $13,500
W/C Night Watch 818H
W/C Night Watch 84E x W/C Miss Werning 818F
Buyer: Elk Meadow Ranch, Dell, MT
Top Selling Simmental & Sim-Influenced Strong Aged Bulls:
Lot 162 $13,000
W/C Turnpike 5575G
Rubys Turnpike 771E x W/C Miss Werning 6026D
Buyer: Andresen Cattle, Holstein, IA
Top Selling Simmental & Sim-Influenced Females:
Lot 212 $60,000 – 1/2 Interest ($120,000 Total Valuation)
W/C Angel 9005G
JS Sure Bet 4T x W/C Miss Angel 2870Z
Buyer: SK Cattle, Aberdeen, SD
Lot 207 $49,000
W/C Miss Vesta 9065G
W/C Lock Down 206Z x W/C RJ 8543 7065E
Buyer: Jim Cowan, Burlington, WI
Lot 254 $27,000
W/C Miss Werning 990G
Rubys Turnpike 771E x W/C Miss Werning 6346D
Buyer: Ferguson Show Cattle, Chardon, OH
Top Selling Red Angus Females:
Lot 333 $40,000 – 1/2 Interest ($80,000 Total Valuation)
W/C Miss Werning 9028G
4MC King Of The Cowboys 706 x Pelton Miss 361B
Buyer: Heimer Hamps, Taylor, MO
Lot 334 $29,000 – 1/2 Interest ($58,000 Total Valuation)
W/C Miss Werning 9026G
4MC King Of The Cowboys 706 x Pelton Miss 361B
Buyer: Slack Farms, Harrisburg, SD
Top Selling Black Angus Females:
Lot 336 $8,000
W/C Barbaramere 9135G
PVF Surveillance 4129 x Carter Barbaramere 7414
Buyer: Western Cattle Source, Crawford, NE