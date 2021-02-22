 Skip to main content
Werning Cattle Company

The 40th Anniversary Sale for Werning Cattle Company was certainly one for this firm’s record book. Forty years in any endeavor is quite an honor packed with extreme dedication and this sale was certainly a privilege for the entire Werning family to have so many repeat and new customers be part of this celebration event. The W/C prefix is a mark of distinction and is found in pedigrees across North America and without a doubt, this sale offering will be stamping new history books in the beef industry.

The offering included many herd bull prospects plus performance-oriented bulls for many progressive commercial producers. The sale offered buyers the chance to select from many full brothers, as 95 of the bulls were the result of the W/C embryo transfer program. The majority of the bulls, 80%, sold from $4,000 to $8,000. The cattle sold into 29 states.

Thank you to all our friends for the past 40 years of having the opportunity to be your seedstock provider and more importantly, 40 years of friendship. We look forward to many more years together!

Simmental & Sim-Influenced Stud Bull Highlights

Lot 9 $202,000

W/C Bank On It 273H

W/C Bankroll 811D x KS Miss Sequoia Y770

Buyer: Gustin Cattle Company, West Union, OH & Griswold Cattle, Stillwater, OK

Lot 133 $192,500

W/C Fort Knox 481H

W/C Fort Knox 609F x W/C Angel 7113E

Buyer: Griswold Cattle, Stillwater, OK

Lot 95 $95,000 - 1/2 Interest ($190,000 Total Valuation)

W/C Night Watch 811H

W/C Night Watch 84E x W/C Miss Werning 811F

Buyer: Dr. Karl Neeser, Red Wing, MN & Little Shasta Ranch, Montague, CA

Lot 62 $60,000

W/C Need 4 Speed 1016H

Rubys Turnpike 771E x K-LER Dolly’s Queen 609D

Buyer: Hilbrands Cattle Co, Clara City, MN & Hart Simmentals, Frederick, SD

Lot 88 $33,000

W/C Innovator 533H

CDI Innovator 325D x WS Miss Sugar C4

Buyer: Raml Cattle, Goodwin, SD

Lot 105 $16,000

W/C Right Now 8035H

Mr. SR 71 Right Now E1538 x W/C Miss Werning 8035F

Buyer: Craig & Chad Muntefering, Parkston, SD

Simmental & Sim-Influenced Yearling Bull Highlights

Lot 77 $14,000

W/C CEO 2049H

CDI CEO 281D x W/C Miss Werning 2049Z

Buyer: Mark Maxwell, Valparaiso, IN

Lot 78 $14,000

W/C CEO 6097H

CDI CEO 281D x HPF Victoria B396E

Buyer: Meyring Cattle, Alliance, NE

Lot 93 $13,500

W/C Night Watch 818H

W/C Night Watch 84E x W/C Miss Werning 818F

Buyer: Elk Meadow Ranch, Dell, MT

Simmental & Sim-Influenced Strong Aged Bulls

Lot 162 $13,000

W/C Turnpike 5575G

Rubys Turnpike 771E x W/C Miss Werning 6026D

Buyer: Andresen Cattle, Holstein, IA

Simmental & Sim-Influenced Female Highlights

Lot 212 $60,000 – 1/2 Interest ($120,000 Total Valuation)

W/C Angel 9005G

JS Sure Bet 4T x W/C Miss Angel 2870Z

Buyer: SK Cattle, Aberdeen, SD

Lot 207 $49,000

W/C Miss Vesta 9065G

W/C Lock Down 206Z x W/C RJ 8543 7065E

Buyer: Jim Cowan, Burlington, WI

Lot 254 $27,000

W/C Miss Werning 990G

Rubys Turnpike 771E x W/C Miss Werning 6346D

Buyer: Ferguson Show Cattle, Chardon, OH

Red Angus Female Highlights

Lot 333 $40,000 – 1/2 Interest ($80,000 Total Valuation)

W/C Miss Werning 9028G

4MC King Of The Cowboys 706 x Pelton Miss 361B

Buyer: Heimer Hamps, Taylor, MO

Lot 334 $29,000 – 1/2 Interest ($58,000 Total Valuation)

W/C Miss Werning 9026G

4MC King Of The Cowboys 706 x Pelton Miss 361B

Buyer: Slack Farms, Harrisburg, SD

Black Angus Female Highlights

Lot 336 $8,000

W/C Barbaramere 9135G

PVF Surveillance 4129 x Carter Barbaramere 7414

Buyer: Western Cattle Source, Crawford, NE

Embryo Highlights

Lot 342 $10,800/$3,600 per egg

Conventional Embryos

W/C Fort Knox 609F x W/C Angel 7113E

Buyer: Ferguson Show Cattle, Chardon, OH

9 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Stud Bulls averaged $64,835

137 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Yearling averaged $7,638

44 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Strong Aged averaged $6,597

3 Black Angus Bulls averaged $5,833

134 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Females averaged $6,937

Also Sold 10 Embryo Packages averaged $3,300 or $1,375/egg

Marketing Representatives:

Val Eberspacher, EE Sales, MN; Derek Vogt, EE Sales, NE; Jim Scheel, Cattle Business Weekly, SD; Randy Rasby, Livestock Plus, NE; Matt Macfarlane, CA Cattleman, CA; Ryan Johnson, SD; Justin Dikoff, DV Auction, SD; Chris Beutler, Midwest Messenger, NE; Colby Taber, SC Online Sales, IA; Jered Shipman, TX; Kelly Schmidt, MN; Mitch Armitage, OK; Quentin Smola, NE; Mike Marlow, Pure Beef Genetics, OK; Cory Thomsen, 605 Sires, SD; Matt Johnson, SD; Jeremie Ruble, IA; Daniel Weidenbach, ASA Rep, SD

Auctioneer: Col. Dustin Carter, SD, & Col. Jered Shipman, TX

Sale Management: Eberspacher Enterprises Inc., MN

