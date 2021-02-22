The 40th Anniversary Sale for Werning Cattle Company was certainly one for this firm’s record book. Forty years in any endeavor is quite an honor packed with extreme dedication and this sale was certainly a privilege for the entire Werning family to have so many repeat and new customers be part of this celebration event. The W/C prefix is a mark of distinction and is found in pedigrees across North America and without a doubt, this sale offering will be stamping new history books in the beef industry.
The offering included many herd bull prospects plus performance-oriented bulls for many progressive commercial producers. The sale offered buyers the chance to select from many full brothers, as 95 of the bulls were the result of the W/C embryo transfer program. The majority of the bulls, 80%, sold from $4,000 to $8,000. The cattle sold into 29 states.
Thank you to all our friends for the past 40 years of having the opportunity to be your seedstock provider and more importantly, 40 years of friendship. We look forward to many more years together!
Simmental & Sim-Influenced Stud Bull Highlights
Lot 9 $202,000
W/C Bank On It 273H
W/C Bankroll 811D x KS Miss Sequoia Y770
Buyer: Gustin Cattle Company, West Union, OH & Griswold Cattle, Stillwater, OK
Lot 133 $192,500
W/C Fort Knox 481H
W/C Fort Knox 609F x W/C Angel 7113E
Buyer: Griswold Cattle, Stillwater, OK
Lot 95 $95,000 - 1/2 Interest ($190,000 Total Valuation)
W/C Night Watch 811H
W/C Night Watch 84E x W/C Miss Werning 811F
Buyer: Dr. Karl Neeser, Red Wing, MN & Little Shasta Ranch, Montague, CA
Lot 62 $60,000
W/C Need 4 Speed 1016H
Rubys Turnpike 771E x K-LER Dolly’s Queen 609D
Buyer: Hilbrands Cattle Co, Clara City, MN & Hart Simmentals, Frederick, SD
Lot 88 $33,000
W/C Innovator 533H
CDI Innovator 325D x WS Miss Sugar C4
Buyer: Raml Cattle, Goodwin, SD
Lot 105 $16,000
W/C Right Now 8035H
Mr. SR 71 Right Now E1538 x W/C Miss Werning 8035F
Buyer: Craig & Chad Muntefering, Parkston, SD
Simmental & Sim-Influenced Yearling Bull Highlights
Lot 77 $14,000
W/C CEO 2049H
CDI CEO 281D x W/C Miss Werning 2049Z
Buyer: Mark Maxwell, Valparaiso, IN
Lot 78 $14,000
W/C CEO 6097H
CDI CEO 281D x HPF Victoria B396E
Buyer: Meyring Cattle, Alliance, NE
Lot 93 $13,500
W/C Night Watch 818H
W/C Night Watch 84E x W/C Miss Werning 818F
Buyer: Elk Meadow Ranch, Dell, MT
Simmental & Sim-Influenced Strong Aged Bulls
Lot 162 $13,000
W/C Turnpike 5575G
Rubys Turnpike 771E x W/C Miss Werning 6026D
Buyer: Andresen Cattle, Holstein, IA
Simmental & Sim-Influenced Female Highlights
Lot 212 $60,000 – 1/2 Interest ($120,000 Total Valuation)
W/C Angel 9005G
JS Sure Bet 4T x W/C Miss Angel 2870Z
Buyer: SK Cattle, Aberdeen, SD
Lot 207 $49,000
W/C Miss Vesta 9065G
W/C Lock Down 206Z x W/C RJ 8543 7065E
Buyer: Jim Cowan, Burlington, WI
Lot 254 $27,000
W/C Miss Werning 990G
Rubys Turnpike 771E x W/C Miss Werning 6346D
Buyer: Ferguson Show Cattle, Chardon, OH
Red Angus Female Highlights
Lot 333 $40,000 – 1/2 Interest ($80,000 Total Valuation)
W/C Miss Werning 9028G
4MC King Of The Cowboys 706 x Pelton Miss 361B
Buyer: Heimer Hamps, Taylor, MO
Lot 334 $29,000 – 1/2 Interest ($58,000 Total Valuation)
W/C Miss Werning 9026G
4MC King Of The Cowboys 706 x Pelton Miss 361B
Buyer: Slack Farms, Harrisburg, SD
Black Angus Female Highlights
Lot 336 $8,000
W/C Barbaramere 9135G
PVF Surveillance 4129 x Carter Barbaramere 7414
Buyer: Western Cattle Source, Crawford, NE
Embryo Highlights
Lot 342 $10,800/$3,600 per egg
Conventional Embryos
W/C Fort Knox 609F x W/C Angel 7113E
Buyer: Ferguson Show Cattle, Chardon, OH
9 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Stud Bulls averaged $64,835
137 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Yearling averaged $7,638
44 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Strong Aged averaged $6,597
3 Black Angus Bulls averaged $5,833
134 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Females averaged $6,937
Also Sold 10 Embryo Packages averaged $3,300 or $1,375/egg
Marketing Representatives:
Val Eberspacher, EE Sales, MN; Derek Vogt, EE Sales, NE; Jim Scheel, Cattle Business Weekly, SD; Randy Rasby, Livestock Plus, NE; Matt Macfarlane, CA Cattleman, CA; Ryan Johnson, SD; Justin Dikoff, DV Auction, SD; Chris Beutler, Midwest Messenger, NE; Colby Taber, SC Online Sales, IA; Jered Shipman, TX; Kelly Schmidt, MN; Mitch Armitage, OK; Quentin Smola, NE; Mike Marlow, Pure Beef Genetics, OK; Cory Thomsen, 605 Sires, SD; Matt Johnson, SD; Jeremie Ruble, IA; Daniel Weidenbach, ASA Rep, SD
Auctioneer: Col. Dustin Carter, SD, & Col. Jered Shipman, TX
Sale Management: Eberspacher Enterprises Inc., MN