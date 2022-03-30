 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westphal Red Angus Annual Production Sale

  • Updated

Location: Grass Range, MT

Sale Date: 03-23-2022

Breed: Red Angus

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson, Billings, MT

Sale Manager: Deichmann Livestock Brokerage; Hobson, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

95 Yearling Red Angus Bulls $6,424.00

45 Registered Open Heifers $1,951.00

48 Commercial Open Heifers $11,85.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 1 $35,000 VGW Amazing 117; a 1/31/21 son of Bieber CL Atomic C218 to Gill Red Angus; Timber Lake, SD

Lot 68 $27,000 VGW Credence 159; a 2/14/21 son of VGW Cutting Edge 807 to V8U Ranch; Mountain View, AB

Lot 2 $18,000 VGW Astonishing 119; a 1/31/21 son of Bieber CL Atomic C218 to CK Red Angus; Manhattan, MT

Lot 3 $17,000 VGW Logic 121; a 2/1/21 son of VGW Lotto 722 to Ole Farms; Athabasca, AB

Lot 32 $14,000 VGW Loaded 104; a 1/26/21 son of VGW Lotto 722 to Flying K Ranch; Swift Current, SK

Top Selling heifers:

Lot 123 $7,000 VGW CE-Dora 2162; a 2/22/21 daughter of VGW Cutting Edge 807 to Brickhouse Farms; Tina, MO

Lot 100 $5,000 VGW AT Star2118; a 2/3/21 daughter of Bieber CL Atomic C218 to Ostendorf Red Angus; Powderville, MT

Lot 104 $5,000 VGW Em-Cjrss 2166; a 2/25/21 daughter of VGW Emblem 963 to Ostendorf Red Angus; Powderville, MT

