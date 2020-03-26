Sale Name: Westphal Red Angus Annual Production Sale
Location: Grass Range, MT
Date: 03/25/2020
Breed: Red Angus
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson; Billings, MT
Sale Manager: Diechman Livestock Brokerage; Hobson, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
89 Yearling Red Angus Bulls $4,685.00
31 Registered Red Angus Replacement Heifers $1,732.00
42 Commercial Red Angus Replacement Heifers $1,188.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 2 $15,000 JKW 902 Pancho; a 2/2/19 son of 5L The Real Deal to Blom Red Angus; Vida, MT
Lot 72 $14,000 VGW Global 943; a 2/9/19 son of RREDS Pioneer 6904 to Beeryâ?Ts Land & Livestock Co.; Vida, MT
Lot 44 $10,000 VGW Navigator 9115; a 2/26/19 son of 3SCC Navigator A448 to Ravenscroft Red Angus; Nensel, NE
Lot 4 $8,000 VGW Automatic 971; a 2/22/19 son of VGW Automatic 724 to Leland Red Angus; Sidney, MT
Lot 24 $8,000 VGW Exceed 967; a 2/12/19 son of VGW Intensty 714 to Sonstegard Cattle Co.; Montivideo, MT