Wheeler Mountain Ranch Angus 20th Annual Sale

Location: Whitehall, MT

Sale Date: 03-10-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

98 Yearling Bulls $5036.000

80 Yeearling Commercial Heifers $1,341.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 27 $27,000 WMR Flashback 165; a 1/24/21 son of WMR Flashback 991 to Heuchert Willow Creek Ranch; Kensal, ND

Lot 21 $23,000 W

Lot 23 $16,000 WMR Timeless J38; a 1/30/21 son of WMR Timeless 081 to MR Angus; Wheatland, WY

Lot 69 $9,500 WMR Timeless 1162; 1/22/21 son of WMR Timeless 081 to Heuchert Willow Creek Ranch; Kensal, ND

Lot 28 $9,000 WMR Flashback 181; a 1/27/21 son of WMR Flashback 991 to Jacobson Ranch; Sun River, MT

Breaking News