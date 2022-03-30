Sale Name: Wheeler Mountain Ranch Angus 20th Annual Sale
Location: Whitehall, MT
Sale Date: 03-10-2022
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
98 Yearling Bulls $5036.000
80 Yeearling Commercial Heifers $1,341.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 27 $27,000 WMR Flashback 165; a 1/24/21 son of WMR Flashback 991 to Heuchert Willow Creek Ranch; Kensal, ND
Lot 21 $23,000 W
Lot 23 $16,000 WMR Timeless J38; a 1/30/21 son of WMR Timeless 081 to MR Angus; Wheatland, WY
Lot 69 $9,500 WMR Timeless 1162; 1/22/21 son of WMR Timeless 081 to Heuchert Willow Creek Ranch; Kensal, ND
Lot 28 $9,000 WMR Flashback 181; a 1/27/21 son of WMR Flashback 991 to Jacobson Ranch; Sun River, MT