Sale Name: Wheeler Mountain Ranch Angus Annual Bull Sale
Location: Whitehall, MT
Date: 03/12/2020
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT
Sale Manager:
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
124 Yearling Angus Bulls $4,468.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 1 $27,000 WMR Flashback 991; a 1/23/19 son of WMR Timeless 081 to MR Angus; Wheatland, WY
Lot 3 $13,000 WMR Timeless 954; a 1/19/19 son of WMR Timeless 081 to Birchman Angus; Maple Creek, SK
Lot 8 $9,000 WMR Pay Dirt 942; a 1/18 son of Apex Pay Dirt 055 to Wade Jacobson; Sun River, MT
Lot 9 $9,000 WMR Pay Dirt 964; a 1/19/19 son of Apex Pay Dirt 055 to Carlson Ranch; Twin Bridges, MT
Lot 12 $8,250 WMR Pay Dirt 9124; a 1/30/19 son of Apex Pay Dirt 055Carlson Ranch; Twin Bridges, MT