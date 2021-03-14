Sale Name: Wheeler Mountain Ranch Angus Bull Sale
Location: Whitehall, MT
Sale Date: 03-11-2021
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
121 Yearling Angus Bulls $4,994.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 18 $22,000 WMR Maga 064; a 1/15/20 son of VDAR Maga 3068 to MR Angus; Wheatland, WY
Lot 7 $15,,500 WMR Paydirt 055; a 1/22/20 son of Apex Pay Dirt o55 to MR Angus; Wheatland, WY
Lot 1 $9,500 WMR Timeless 085; a 1/25/20 son of WMR Timeless 081 to Micheal Cok; Bozeman, MT
Lot 23 $9,500 WMR Dateline 0122; a 1/30/20 son of WMR Dateline 210 to Jensen Ranch; Hall, MT
Lot 2 $9,000 WMR Timeless 093; a 1/25/20 son of WMR Timeless 081 to Carlson Land & Livestock; Twin Bridges; MT
Lot 15 $9,000 WMR Ideal H30; a 2/1/20 son of Ideal 4223 of 1168 Blkbrd to Apex Angus; Valier, MT