Sale Name: White's Angus/Lee Angus Joint Production Sale
Location: Bowman, ND
Date: 03/21/2020
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Sale Manager:
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
58 Yearling Bulls average $3,423
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 55. $6,500, Lees Frontman 9145, March 22, 2019, AAR Frontman 3132 x AAR Ten X 7008 SA, Wes Andrews, Bowman, ND
Lot 27. $5,500, Lees Justified 919 SJL, March 25, 2019, KG Justified 3023 x HA Commander 4743, Lance Giannonatti, Ludlow, SD
Lot 6. $5,250, White's Epic 903, March 21, 2019, EF Epic 4631 x Musgrave Big Sky, Wes Miller, Rhame, ND