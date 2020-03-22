Sale Name: White's Angus/Lee Angus Joint Production Sale

Location: Bowman, ND

Date: 03/21/2020

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

58 Yearling Bulls average $3,423

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 55. $6,500, Lees Frontman 9145, March 22, 2019, AAR Frontman 3132 x AAR Ten X 7008 SA, Wes Andrews, Bowman, ND

Lot 27. $5,500, Lees Justified 919 SJL, March 25, 2019, KG Justified 3023 x HA Commander 4743, Lance Giannonatti, Ludlow, SD

Lot 6. $5,250, White's Epic 903, March 21, 2019, EF Epic 4631 x Musgrave Big Sky, Wes Miller, Rhame, ND

