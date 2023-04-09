Sale Name: Woodhill Farms 34th Annual Bull Sale
Location: Viroqua, WI
Sale Date: 04-08-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
135 Bulls average $6,906
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 1. $40,000, Woodhill Domain C62-J515, September 5, 2021, Woodhill Relevance x EF Complement 8088, Lindskov's LT Ranch, Isabel, SD
Lot 20. $22,000, Woodhill Tahoe F004-K126, February 7, 2022, Tehama Tahoe B767 x Connealy Arsenal 2174, Brooks Chalky Butte Ranch, Bowman, ND
Lot 2. $20,000, Woodhill GVC Clarity 256J, September 4, 2021, Connealy Clarity x Bar R Jet Black 5063, Lindskov's LT Ranch, Isabel, SD
Lot 21. $19,000, Woodhill Comstock G180-K137, February 8, 2022, Woodhill Comstock x Woodhill Foremost X353-D383, Kading Farms Inc., Casey, IA
Lot 8. $18,000, Woodhill Endurance H035-K018, January 19, 2022, Woodhill Endurance x Sitz Stellar 726D, Cannon Angus Ranch, Preston, ID