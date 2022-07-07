Celebrate at Rustic Occasions

Rustic Occasions, a beautiful wedding barn, is offering lots of activities happening during the three-day 2022 Farm Technology Days in Clark County. Doug and Kim Roehl are the owners; they’re co-hosting the show with his brother’s family.
Kim Roehl said, “We started our business around four years ago. It didn’t start as an intentional event barn but that’s what it rolled into. Our daughter got engaged and her venue was booked when she was going to have it. So, we said ‘How about the barn?’ We started cleaning things, started fixing things, and it just snowballed from there. And we are busy, busy, busy to say the least.
Farm Tech Days activities at the barn are varied.
- Tuesday, July 12 – food demos – “They’re going to demonstrate how to make a few items, and (visitors) can taste them and get the recipe for them,” she said.
- Wednesday, July 13 – country band, line dancing and lunch
- Thursday, July 14 – lunch, goat-soap demonstrations and Uplifting Movement, the dance academy from Loyal
“The thing about Farm Technology Days is that people get nostalgic about it,” said Randy Romanski, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. “People may have come to these events when they were a kid, so that’s the nostalgic element of it. Farm Technology Days is something to celebrate the future as well. It makes me think how agriculture and farmers adapt and innovate.”
The 2022 Farm Technology Days in Clark County is being held July 12-14 at Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions, N7779 County Highway K, just south of Loyal, Wisconsin. Visit www.wifarmtechdays.org for more information.