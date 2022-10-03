 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Celebrate National 4-H Week!

National 4-H Week happens every year during the second full week in October. It's a great opportunity for 4-H clubs and projects to share their love for 4-H with others, recruit new members and thank those in the community who have helped support the 4-H program.

Send 4-H photos and reports to agriview@madison.com to have them published. Please put "4-H" in the subject line. Photos should be at least .3M or 300k in size; include subject name, age, 4-H club and hometown. Also include information about the photo activity.

