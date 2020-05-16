PRAIRIE HOME, Mo. — The weather has provided challenges for farmers trying to get crops planted in central Missouri.
Robert Alpers, who farms in Cooper County near the small town of Prairie Home, said cold weather well into April kept most producers from starting planting on a large scale until the temperatures warmed up.
“The cold weather pretty much put things on hold,” he said. “There was frost every night.”
After that, periods of rain and wet conditions limited field work, but Alpers said farmers were able to make the most of windows of agreeable weather. He said most corn planting, and even some soybeans, began the week of April 20. That has been the most productive week so far.
“That week saw a lot of progress,” Alpers said. “A lot of corn went in and some beans, too.”
Rains late that week slowed things down, and the rains have hit off and on since then into early May, with farmers making use of the windows of planting opportunities they can find.
Alpers said the corn that has been planted is doing well so far, coming up and visible in several fields.
“We’re starting to row a few corn fields around here,” he said.
On his family farming operation, Alpers also has livestock, and he said pastures are looking good so far, with spring growth taking off.